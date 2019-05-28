Did Tyra Banks Quit ‘AGT’ or Was She Fired?

America’s Got Talent is back, and Terry Crews is taking over for longtime host Tyra Banks. Given that Banks has been on the show for several years, some fans may be wondering why she isn’t resuming her duties for season 14. Did she quit America’s Got Talent? Was she fired? Does she have plans to return to the show in the future? Read on to find out.

According to Us Weekly, Banks left America’s Got Talent on her own volition. “Tyra’s leaving on her own volition and because she wants to produce and act more,” said an inside source. “She likes to produce and create.” The model had previously hinted at her departure during a 2018 interview with Access Hollywood. “I think I had a really nice run with America’s Got Talent,” she explained. “I had a lot, a lot of fun… I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.”

Banks Reportedly Left ‘AGT’ on ‘Her Own Volition’ to Focus on Other Projects

In addition to her hosting duties on America’s Got Talent, Banks returned as a judge on America’s Next Top Model in March 2018 and starred in the holiday movie Life Size 2. There have been contrasting reports that Banks’ departure was a “network decision”, however. “The show does well because it has no problem adding new people and making changes,” an insider told Yahoo. “Also, Heidi, Mel B and Tyra have major projects coming up that they need to focus on. There was no drama.”

Banks joined America’s Got Talent in 2012, and served as the host up until the recent spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions. In 2017, Banks was involved in a lawsuit involving one of the show’s performers. A woman referred to as Jane Doe sued after claiming that her young daughter (referred to as “Mary Doe”) was traumatized when Banks “physically manipulated and verbally abused” her.

Banks Said That Had ‘A Lot of Fun’ During Her ‘AGT’ Stint

“Banks shook Mary’s shoulder, pulled Mary’s hair back and physically manipulated Mary. Mary did not stop Banks’ conduct because Mary was fearful,” the suit read. “Banks also insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived, made fun of the performance and ridiculed [the song] in front of Mary, all in front of active cameras that were filming Mary. After the performance, Banks asked Mary to describe, in front of active and filming cameras, her opinion about Jane and her husband after they were publicly ridiculed by AGT.”

Banks is not the only America’s Got Talent veteran who will be absent for season 14. Judges Mel B and Heidi Klum have left the show as well, and will be replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Fortunately for longtime fans, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell will remain.