How to Watch ‘American Idol’ 2019 Finale Online

The 2019 American Idol finale airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. There are three finalists left in the mix for the live finale and they include Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg, and Alejandro Aranda. Each of them will perform in the live finale and fans will get to vote on their favorite contestants. But, only one of them will be named the winner of American Idol. For those who want to watch the finale episode but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

For more information on American Idol and its finale episode, read on for details.

“AMERICAN IDOL” 2019 FINALE DATE & TIME: American Idol is technically a reboot, so this season has been referred to as season 2. However, there are many who classify it as a continuation of the original. In which case, it’s season 17. In any event, the finale airs in one episode, tonight, on May 18, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT.

“AMERICAN IDOL” 2019 FINALE PERFORMERS: In addition to the remaining top 3 finalists, the other members of the top 10 will return to the stage to perform. As for the celebrities performing, they include Adam Lambert, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Kool & the Gang, Weezer, Montell Jordan, Shayy, and Carrie Underwood. Lambert, Underwood, and Shayy have all been contestants on Idol. Last year’s winner, Maddie Poppe, is also set to appear on the show, though she is not listed as a performer.

“AMERICAN IDOL” 2019 JUDGES: The three judges are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Each of them is set to perform on the finale as well. Bryan will reportedly perform “Knockin’ Boots” and “Every Breath You Take” with cast-off Laci Kaye Booth. Lionel Richie will sing his hit song “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the top 10 finalists from this season and Katy Perry will sing her song “Unconditionally” with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon. Perry is reported to also be taking the stage in a separate performance.

“AMERICAN IDOL” 2019 WINNER PREDICTIONS: Alejandro Aranda has been the primary front-runner since the beginning of the season. His audition went viral and he has put his own spin on songs week after week. He has also performed a number of his own, original pieces. But, if anyone else has a chance, it’s Laine Hardy, who is a comeback contestant. Hardy was a contestant on the show last season but didn’t make it nearly as far as he did this year. The underdog is Madison VanDenburg. Think she has what it takes to be this season’s winner?