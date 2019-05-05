How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ 2019 Online

Real Housewives of Potomac is back. The fourth season of the reality series premieres tonight at 9 p.m. EST on the Bravo Network. For those who would like to watch the premiere, along with other new episodes of the show, but they do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are other ways to watch the show and they are online, with or without cable.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The season 4 premiere is titled “That’s the Way the Cookie Crumbles.” According to the Bravo website, the synopsis reads as follows:

Gizelle attempts to rekindle her friendship with Karen by delivering her homemade treats, but is shocked by what greets her at the door. Recovering from their miscarriage, Ashley & Michael are back in full baby making mode, meanwhile Robyn takes her romantic relationship with Juan to new heights. And with her wedding only days away, Candiace reveals that she’s invited her half-brother to the nuptials, causing her mother to launch a verbal attack that threatens to derail the festivities.

The cast for this season includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. The cast will reportedly face some stressful situations during season four, including Gizelle’s book launch and the arrival of Monique’s third child, Chase Omari Samuels.

“You’re going to see relationships that you thought were solid, you’re going to see get tested. And relationships you thought would never be mended, mended,” Monique told WTOP. “It was a long season. I’ve never in my life been that far pregnant in the heat of the summer.”