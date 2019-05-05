‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Episodes 4 & 5 Schedule: What Times & Dates Does WCTH Air?

The Hallmark favorite When Calls the Heart is finally back for Season 6 on The Hallmark Channel. Here are all the details on WCTH’s new schedule after the long hiatus.

Time & Channel for the WCTH Season 6 Episodes 4 & 5

Episodes 4 & 5 Date: When Calls the Heart Episode 4 premieres tonight, Sunday, May 5. Then Episode 5 will premiere tomorrow night on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Episodes 4 & 5 Time: The episodes are airing at two different times, so don’t tune in tomorrow night at the same time you’re watching the episode tonight or you’ll miss it.

Episode 4 (tonight’s May 5, 2019 episode) will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central)

Episode 5 (the Monday, May 6, 2019 episode) will air at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) It’s airing an hour earlier tomorrow night than it’s airing tonight.

Channel: The episodes will both premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Here are previews for Season 6. Some of these were released before the first three episodes, but they’re still fun to watch.

And in this video, Erin Krakow talks about Season 6 and what we can expect.

And here’s a first look at her adorable son.

Two new potential love interests are on the scene for Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart. Lucas, played by Chris McNally, made his first appearance in Episode 2. Lucas Bouchard, who is described as a charming gambler and a saloon owner by Deadline, is hiding a secret. His description as a saloon owner in early reports helped fans figure out pretty quickly that he’s the man who bought the saloon that was a central part of the Season 6 premiere.

McNally described Bouchard to ET as “very mysterious.” He said about Lucas: “Lucas is a good guy, he’s got good intentions, he loves the excitement of chance so he’s big into gambling and playing poker. But he holds his cards really close to his chest because he doesn’t want to give up too much information about himself just because he’s trying to protect himself from some troubles.”

A new Mountie is also coming to Hope Valley, and he’ll be interested in Elizabeth too. Kevin McGarry will play Nathan Grant, described by Deadline as a strong and silent type.

Nathan is Jack Thornton’s replacement as a Mountie, but he’s also “shrouded in mystery,” McGarry told ET. Nathan will also be vying for Elizabeth’s affections. But McGarry said: “She’s not looking to jump into anything, so these are just two new guys that are in the town that it might potentially lead to something down the road… there might be some chemistry.”

