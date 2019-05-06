Who Died on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Tonight? [GoT Live Death Count]

Last week, Game of Thrones was expected to air the big episode where many deaths happened. The death count was lower than people expected, which means that upcoming episodes might have some unexpected deaths. Will tonight’s episode, Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4, have any major deaths? Although most people aren’t predicting any significant deaths, it would be surprising if an episode that’s more than an hour long didn’t have some kind of unexpected plot twist. That’s why we’re providing a live death update of everyone who dies in tonight’s episode, if any do.

Warning: This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4. This post will be updated live during the show, so simply refresh to see if anyone’s died yet. The deaths will be added as they happen, so scroll to the end of the article to see the deaths that happened closest to the end of the episode. We will bold the names of those who die.

The episode begins with a funeral, as we see Daenerys mourning over Jorah’s dead body. There are no new deaths yet, but we are reminded deeply of the people who died last week.

Jon addresses the group. “It is our duty and our honor to keep them alive in memory, for those who come after us.” We will never forget those who died in Westeros.

The heartbreak is palpable as the bodies burned. It brought tears to my own eyes, reminding me of those I lost too.

At 18 minutes in, no one new has died yet.

Then at 41 minutes in, no one has died yet either. But things are looking dicey with Dany, Sansa, and Arya, as none of them trust each other and are being skeptical.

Bronn arrives with the weapon that Cersei sent him. He shows up while Cersei and Jaime are talking and doesn’t seem intent on killing them. Tyrion offers Highgarden to Bronn, so he DOES NOT kill Tyrion or Jaime – at least not yet.

So far at 43 minutes in, no one has died yet.

At 53 minutes in, the only thing hurt so far is my heart. Jon sent a heavily battered Ghost north without even petting him. Poor Ghost. :(

As they approach Dragonstone, the two dragons take off and fly happily, with Dany riding Drogon.

AND EURON’S FLEET IS AT DRAGONSTONE. Rhaegal is speared twice by Scorpion weapons out of nowhere, once through the head. I literally screamed NO when that happened. Rhaegal the dragon has died.

NO.

The entire fleet is attacked by Euron’s fleet. It looked like Tyrion died with them, but we see Tyrion and Varys on shore, along with Grey Worm. But where’s Missandei? Dany’s fleet has been decimated.

