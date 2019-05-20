Who Died on the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale? [GoT Live Death Count]

The deaths just keep growing on Game of Thrones, and I’m not expecting the series finale to be any different. Fans are guessing wildly about who will live and who will die in the finale, and some fans are a little scared about the potential of subverted expectations. This hasn’t been an easy season for fans. That’s why we’re providing a live death update about everyone who dies in tonight’s episode.

Warning: This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 6, the finale. This post will be updated live during the show, so simply refresh to see if anyone’s died yet. The deaths will be added as they happen, so scroll to the end of the article to see the deaths that happened closest to the end of the episode. We will bold the names of those who die. After the episode is over, we will provide a summary of who died at the end of the story.

Tyrion digs through the rubble in the Red Keep, finding a hand. And he uncovers Jaime and Cersei’s bodies. Jaime and Cersei are indeed dead. The rumors Jaime might have lived were wrong.

At 32 minutes in, no one new has died yet. But we saw thousands of bodies in King’s Landing and last week’s deaths still hang heavy on the show.

