Alan Smith, Sensational Soul Cruisers Singer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alan Smith, who won $260,000 on an episode of “Beat Shazam, died between the filming of the show and its airing on June 10. Jamie Foxx confirmed Smith’s passing. Smith had been a singer with the group, the Sensational Soul Cruisers. Foxx tweeted following the airing of the program, “For those of you who watched tonight’s episode, as you may have seen, Alan is no longer with us. We are thankful we met this wonderful spirit. He came to our show, shared his light and we are deeply saddened. Praying for Taheem, his family and sending our condolences. #BeatShazam.”

In response to Foxx’s tweet, the official Soul Cruisers’ wrote, “Alan was a beloved member of our band for 16 years. He was one of a kind and is truly missed every single day. R.I.P. Alan Smith.” Smith won the game by correctly identifying the song, “How to Save a Life.”

1. Smith Died on February 9 at the Age of 49

The Sensational Soul Cruisers wrote on their official Facebook page that Smith had died on February 9 at the age of 49. That tribute referred to Smith as being a “Gentle Giant of a Man.” His cause of death is not mentioned in the post but it is described as being “sudden.” The Cherry Hill Courier Post reported in February that Smith had suffered a heart attack. The band held a memorial concert in his honor on April 7 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Smith’s funeral was held in Manhattan, where he hailed from.

2. Smith Performed With the Soul Cruisers the Day Before His Death

According to an online tribute to Smith, the singer performed with the Sensational Soul Cruisers on February 8, one day before his death. The gig was at the Hemingway Cafe in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. One article said that the band performed in front of “400 people” who were going “nuts.” That tribute referred to Smith as “one of the signature voices of the legendary” Soul Cruisers. That piece says that Smith had been a member of the group for 17 years before his death.

3. The Sensational Soul Cruisers ‘Was Smith’s Blood’

Speaking to the Cherry Hill Courier Post following Smith’s death, the Soul Cruisers’ founder and sax player, Steve Barlotta, said of the singer, “This band was (Smith’s) blood. We were all brothers together.” Barlotta went on to say that before joining the Soul Cruisers, Smith had performed in Japan and on cruise ships. In addition to being a vocalist, Smith was also a skilled drummer. Barlotta also said that Smith was a “gentle soul” and the unofficial “goodwill ambassador of the band.”

4. The Sensational Soul Cruisers Perform Over 200 Concerts Per Year

According to the Sensational Soul Cruisers official bio, the band performs over 200 concerts per year, mainly in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The profile says that the group regularly covers The Temptations, Four Tops, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Trammps “and other such groups.” The band is described as being rooted in the Freehold Township in South Jersey. The group was at one point the “favorite house band” of the Copacabana night club in New York City. The band has also appeared on stage with luminaries such as Smokey Robinson, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

5. The Circumstances Surrounding Smith’s Win Generated Huge Emotions on Social Media

As news spread amid the celebrations over Smith’s victory on “Beat Shazam” that he had, in fact, passed away, many took to social media to express their sadness. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

Love to Alan’s friends & family. What a joyful soul. #BeatShazam#RIPAlanSmith🎵 — DC The Bruin 💛💙🐻✌ (@DCtheBruin) June 11, 2019

Beat Shazam with the gut punch at the end. So happy for them and then so sad. #RIPAL — Daniel Perez (@TheBatDadTX) June 11, 2019

They just aired an episode of Beat Shazam and then at the end threw up an “in memoriam” for the guy that just won his duo $260,000 and now I’m crying. — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) June 11, 2019

Alan wins by identifying How to Save a Life on #BeatShazam & then dies? 😳 SO SAD 😭 — 🐅Paws4Life🐅 (@Paws4LifeChj) June 11, 2019

Absolutely heartbroken that Alan passed away. Sending condolences to his friends and family. #BeatShazam 😥🙏💔 — Daniel Lederer (@danlederer23) June 11, 2019

One of my favourite episodes because of these two♥️ to go from so excited they won to crying that Alan had passed away 💔😢 #RIPAlan #BeatShazam — Tracy (@shynlovely) June 11, 2019

