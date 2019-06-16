Bernie McGee Dead: ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Dies at 41

Bernie McGee, the husband of Paige McGee, has died at the age of 41, according to a Facebook post. McGee was one of the stars of “Seeking Sister Wife” and are based in Brandon, Mississippi.

A Facebook post from fellow co-stars, the Winder Family, confirmed the sad news on the night of June 15. The post read, “We are so saddened this evening to hear of the passing of Bernie McGee. We hope and pray that Paige and his family will be comforted in this time of sorrow. This life is fleeting. May we all live in our truth every day and strive to live as openly and with as much caring as Bernie did.”

Bernie McGee’s Cause of Death Is Reported to Be Either From Heat Stroke or a Heart Attack

One report says that McGee had been working out on his bicycle when he contacted his wife, Paige, to say that he did not feel well. That report, which cites a Facebook post which has not been seen by Heavy.com, says that McGee asked his wife to come and get him, when she arrived she says that her husband was already being worked on by paramedics. Paige said in the post, “But I could already tell.” Paige McGee listed her husband’s death as being from either heat stroke or a heart attack.

One Tribute to McGee Referred to Him as ‘Always a Gentleman’

More kids? In this #SeekingSisterWife bonus scene, Bernie McGee continues his frank conversation with son John. Follow their family's journey when Seeking Sister Wife returns next Sunday, Feb 10 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/H6C3ysioPd — TLC Network (@TLC) January 31, 2019

While another friend, Kristany Barnette, posted a heartbreaking tribute to McGee that read, “I’m not even sure what to say.. I heard the news and I still can’t believe it. I didn’t know when we spoke in April it would be the last time I would ever hear from you again. You were always a gentleman and a sweetheart. You always spoke so highly of your family and were always so sweet to mine. You are way too young to just be gone… My heart hurts so much for you Paige McGee and your family. I have experienced great loss in my life and it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.. I am so so sorry. Please keep their family in your prayers as they go through this. I’ll miss you Bernie McGee. ❤️.”

It Was the Burning Down of the McGee’s Home Which Inspired Them to Go Looking for a ‘Sister Wife’

I’m sad to report that Bernie from #SeekingSisterWife has passed away very unexpectedly. pic.twitter.com/DKHRgLLXo0 — John Yates (@JohnYates327) June 16, 2019

According to the official profiles for the TLC show “Seeking Sister Wife,” Bernie and Paige had previously flirted with the idea of having another person join their marriage. The couple has two sons together. After they failed to meet anyone suitable, the couple gave up on the idea. That’s until their house burned down and the couple decided to look for a fresh start. The last line of the teaser profile reads, “Their foray into online dating yields a promising candidate named Brandy, and they seem to be on a fast track to plural harmony, until Paige’s jealousy returns and threatens their hope of ever expanding the McGee tribe.”

