Beth Chapman ‘Not Expected to Recover’ as Hospital Photo Goes Viral

Beth Chapman is not expected to recover from her latest health battle, according to the latest report from TMZ.

“Family sources say there’s not a lot that can be done for Beth and at this point, and the family is making medical decisions with the help of her doctors,” TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Beth remains in the hospital after being placed into a medically-induced coma over the weekend. Several hours ago, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Twitter to share a photo from Beth’s hospital room. Dog uploaded the pic of his wife’s manicure and made a joke about how his wife is very particular about her nails.

“You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!” Dog captioned the photo. And he isn’t wrong. In fact, Beth has been known to post about her nails. On June 14, she posted a picture of her manicure on Instagram.

“Yes this is why I fly all the way home to Hawaii to get my Nails did,” she captioned the pic.

Although Dog didn’t give an update on his wife’s health, the message seemed a bit more positive than the stories that have been floating around the internet over the past couple of days.

For example, TMZ initially reported that Beth was in “desperate shape.” On Monday, The Blast reported that the Chapman family was “praying for a miracle.” While that still may be the case, fans were given hope after seeing Dog’s latest tweet — even if the photo only showed Beth’s hand.

The photo shows Beth’s perfectly manicured nails. She bedazzled her French manicure with rhinestones for some additional bling, which seems to be her style. Her hand appears by her side and there is an IV tucked under her forearm. Her wrist is wrapped and she has a cotton patch taped to the top of her hand, likely from another IV. A small amount of blood can also be seen on the sheets next to her arm.

Beth is wearing a hospital armband around her wrist, which can be seen in the photo. The blue band appears to read “difficult,” though it is not completely visible. It’s unclear exactly what that armband signifies, but there was a report that Beth was placed in a medically-induced coma because doctors found it difficult to treat her.

This isn’t the first photo from Beth’s room at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her daughter, Bonnie, posted a picture from inside the hospital as well, but the photo was of hospital equipment and didn’t show her mom at all. Not unlike Duane’s post, Bonnie didn’t have an update for fans.

“There’s not much of an update I can give. I can say she’s getting good care. I know you guys wanted more, but y’know (sic), it’s a coma. [Not] much can be updated,” Bonnie wrote on the photo.

The reality star, best known for the show Dog the Bounty Hunter, had what’s being called a “choking emergency” and was rushed to the hospital. Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. After surgery, she learned that she was cancer free. However, her cancer returned in the fall of 2018 and doctors found that it had metastasized to her lungs.

