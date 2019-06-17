Who is Corey, Jane’s Love Interest, on ‘Big Little Lies?’

Big Little Lies is back, and fans of the show may notice a new character has piqued their interest. This season, Corey, who is Jane’s new co-worker, has been set up as a love interest for her, and now, we’re wondering if they’re going to get together.

The show is set in the town of Monterey, California, and follows the Monterey Five, who all played a part in the death of Perry at the end of last season. One of the Monterey Five is Jane Chapman, who is a single mother who works at the Monterey Aquarium, and he’s well aware of the who Jane is.

At one point during the premiere last week, Corey tells Jane, “You’re one of the Monterey Five, aren’t you. You were there the night the guy fell.” He then proceeds to take off surfing, leaving Jane in the dust to wonder what exactly he means. And we already know she finds him a bit odd. After all, she told him that to his face.

So will the two get together? Will Jane end up falling for Corey? At this point in time, no spoilers have been dropped about Jane’s romantic life, so we’ll have to wait and find out how it all unravels.

What we do know is that Corey is played by Douglas Smith, who is best known for starring in HBO’s Big Love. In the show, he played Ben, the oldest son of polygamist Bill Henrickson. Along with that, he played Marcus Isaacson in The Alienist and has held roles in movies like Miss Sloane, The Bye Bye Man, and Bottom of the World.

According to his IMDB page, the 34-year-old hails from Toronto, Canada, and is the daughter of producer Maurice Smith and actress Terrea Smith. With his prestigious resume, it wouldn’t be surprising for his role to expand as the season progresses.

In March, Deadline reported that Smith had signed on as a “major role” in the second installment of Big Little Lies. At the time, the only information given out was that Brockfield was an “off-beat surfer, aspiring marine biologist, and Jane’s coworker.”

The actor is repped by Paradigm Agency and More/Medavoy Management. He joins a star-studded cast this season that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgard, Zoe Kravitz, Iain Amitage, and others.

Be sure to tune into this season of Big Little Lies on HBO at 9pm ET/PT.