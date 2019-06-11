Who Is Dylan Barbour on ‘The Bachelorette’ This Season?

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has already shown viewers and Bachelor Nation fans a ton of drama as the contestants go head-to-head in an effort to earn her affection. One of the men competing for her heart, who has managed to stay out of conflict with his competitors so far, is 24-year-old Dylan Barbour.

According to his ABC contestant bio, Barbour is from San Diego, California and loves basketball, driving his boat, scuba diving, and cooking. As you watch him continue to build his relationship with Hannah on the reality show, here’s what else you should know about Dylan Barbour:

He Founded the Vizer App With His Cousin

ABC revealed in Barbour’s bio that he “is the co-founder of a fitness company that allows people to work out while donating food to those in need,” giving him the job title of “Tech Entrepreneur.” In his Instagram bio, Barbour says he is the co-founder of Vizer App, which launched earlier this year.

According to Vizer’s website, he founded the company with his cousin Sam Pantazopoulos; she is listed as the CEO while he is listed as COO. They described their business to SDVoyager.com as “a social impact fitness app helping people develop healthier habits.” The app allows users to donate a meal to the San Diego Food Bank every time they work out. By donating meals, users also earn “rewards points that can be used towards items from local San Diego restaurants and retailers.”

He Lost His Father to Cancer Last Year

In his introductory video during the season 15 Bachelorette premiere, Dylan opened up to viewers about the difficult year he had due to the loss of his father to cancer. In the video, he also said that before he passed, his father told him that his future wife “has to love you at your absolute worst.” After the episode aired, he shared the video on his Instagram, writing “nothing makes me more appreciative for this experience than how it has reminded me how important family is. You never know when will be the last time you see or speak to someone, and you’ll never regret taking the time to say ‘I love you.'”

Dylan told SDVoyager.com that his father’s cancer diagnosis inspired him to join Sam in launching Vizer. He said that after he found out about his father’s illness, “That’s when it hit me how important health is. I knew it was time, and I decided to take a leap of faith. Later that year, I moved to San Diego and began working with Sam on Vizer full time.”

Dylan often shares photos on social media with his mom, showing the close relationship that they maintain; this past Mother’s Day, he referred to her as “the most important woman in my life.” He even has a tattoo on his chest that he got to honor his parents.

He Graduated From Williams College With a BA in English

According to his Vizer App website bio, Barbour received his Bachelor of Arts in English from Williams College at 2016; he minored in leadership studies. At Williams, he was on both the football and track and field teams, which he says instilled in him his passion for fitness and gave him a “team mentality and roll-up-your-sleeves attitude.”

Before co-founding Vizer, his LinkedIn profile says that he was an associate at Morgan Stanley for two years. He is a CFA Level III candidate and has his Series 66 and Series 7 certifications.