Eminem Isn’t Dead, Death Hoax Surfaces on Twitter

Aviral death hoax claims that Eminem is dead. The rapper and songwriter, 46, is said to have died as a result of injuries he sustained from a car crash. The false report spread throughout social media with a fake CNN logo, causing fans and longtime listeners to become worried for Eminem’s well-being.

Fans took to Twitter voice their concern and their confusion. “To whoever made the meme saying Eminem died just wanted to let you know you caused me 39 seconds of intense emotional trauma,” wrote one exacerbated user. “Bruh someone posted that Eminem died and I swear I cried like on site omfg stop playing,” tweeted out another. Check out additional reactions below.

Eminem Is Alive & Well Despite a Death Hoax Circulating on Social Media

I thought Eminem died in a car crash or was that a dream or something — Lils🌱 (@Lilyhann3) June 3, 2019

bruh someone posted that eminem died and i swear i cried like on site omfg stop playing — 🦋نيكول (@oddlittledream) June 1, 2019

I hope it's fake that eminem died in a fatal car accident .. 😦 — aven. 🤹🏽‍♂️ (@avenDZN) June 2, 2019

To whoever made the meme saying Eminem died just wanted to let you know you caused me 39 seconds of intense emotional trauma — Mar(sea) (@carc45) June 2, 2019

i cant believe eminem is dead — sabrosa bot (@gIassbreaks) June 5, 2019

Monsters & Critics confirmed that the reports were a hoax, and that Eminem is alive and well. In fact, the rapper recently performed multiple shows in Australia as part of his Rapture Tour. He’s also coming off an acclaimed guest verse on the song “Homicide” from Logic’s recent album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

This is not the first time that Eminem has been the victim of a death hoax. In fact, the rapper has had to contend with multiple hoaxes since he first rose to fame. In 2000, a report falsely credited to CNN began circulating AOL chats. “Multi-platinum artist Marshall Mathers, known by the stage name “Eminem”, was killed while driving a rental car on his way to a late-night party,” the report claimed.

Eminem Was Falsely Reported to Have Died In a Car Accident

“Mathers, who authorities believe was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was behind the wheel of a Saturn coupe that witnesses say swerved to avoid a slow moving vehicle, then lost control and slammed into a grove of trees. The car was crumpled by the impact, making extraction of Mather’s body very difficult. He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics who arrived a short time later.” Eminem’s management issued a statement that flatly denied the hoax on his website.

“Despite sick-minded ne’er do-well attempts to create a state of panic in this grand country by virtue of a well-crafted CNN.com fake news story prank, our beloved Slim Shady is alive and well,” the statement read. “Marshall is alive and at home with his family for the holidays in Detroit. And he wishes all of you shady holidays and a dirty new year.”

Eminem Has Been the Victim of Multiple Death Hoaxes Over the Years

According to Live About, a second death hoax surfaced in 2006. The fake report claimed that Eminem died behind the wheel of a car, and that he had also been replaced by an Illuminati clone. Conspiracy theorists argued that the replacement looked younger and had slightly different features. Then, in 2013, a hoax claimed that Eminem had been stabbed four times in a scuffle in New York City.

International Business Times reports that the hoax was part of a scam used to dupe users into taking an online survey. That said, the story gained traction on social media, and a representative for Eminem was forced to confirm media that the story was false. “Not true,” he flatly stated.