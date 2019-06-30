What Time & Channel Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Episode 3 Air Tonight?

The new HBO series Euphoria is generating some great ratings while it still remains a very controversial series. You’ll likely want to watch the series live on HBO so you don’t miss a thing, so here’s a look at what time and channel it will air tonight, including on the West Coast, which differs slightly from other regions.

DATE: Sunday, June 30, 2019

TIME: Euphoria Season 1 Episode 3 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight (9 p.m. Central.) This is an hour later than the Game of Thrones time slot. If you’re watching on the West Coast, Euphoria will air on TV at 10 p.m. Pacific, but it will be available on HBO GO and NOW earlier starting at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Yes, this means that if you watch Euphoria via streaming options via HBO GO or HBO NOW on the West Coast, then you can watch it at the same time as the rest of the country. But if you watch it on the TV broadcast, you’ll have a delayed viewing compared to everyone else.

If you’re streaming, you can watch starting at 7 p.m. Pacific (or any time after.) But if you prefer to watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until HBO West airs the episode at 10 p.m. Pacific, which is a few hours after everyone else in the U.S. gets to see it.

TV CHANNEL: Euphoria airs on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Euphoria Preview

The official description for Euphoria episode three reads: “Kat has her first camming session; Jules falls for a boy online and asks Rue to help her take some nudes; Maddy finds something odd on Nate’s phone; Cassie and McKay spend the weekend at McKay’s school and go to a party at the frat he’s rushing.”

Tonight’s episode is called Made You Look.

According to HBO, this series navigates love and friendships and is an adaptation of an Israeli series by the same name. The series is produced in partnership with A24.

HBO’s description of the series reads: “The coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.”

The series is already exploring some pretty controversial topics in a no-holds-barred way, including high school bullying, statutory rape, issues faced by transgender students, drug overdoses, attempted rape, and more. It’s not an easy show to watch, but viewers ar resonating with the show and can’t wait to see what happens next.

The cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.