‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 4: Spoilers & Photos for Skidmark

Next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, called Skidmark, will likely have a lot of intense moments after the crazy twist that fans saw at the end of Season 5 Episode 3. Here are the spoilers we have so far for Season 5 Episode 4 and what you can expect.

First, we know that the episode is called “Skidmark.” Skidmark is the name of Daniel’s adorable orange cat, so this indicates we’ll be seeing a lot more of this FTWD favorite. I only hope that Skidmark and Daniel aren’t hurt in the episode.

AMC has released some photos for the episode already. From these photos, it looks like the episode is going to focus on Strand’s crew, with Charlie, Wendell, and Sarah, rather than Alicia’s group. So it will be the “bookend” so to speak to this week’s episode, which focused on what was happening with the other group.

It looks like Strand is going to try to steal the plane from Daniel.

Charlie is alive and well, helping the group.

The photos don’t show any signs of Daniel, but he and Skidmark will definitely be in this episode.

Here’s a closer look at scenes in the trailer.

Daniel is in the episode, ready to defend his property and his cat Skidmark.

It looks like the store window that Skidmark was looking into later shatters. :(

We will see some scenes from Alicia’s group and that crazy twist with the kids at the end of this past week.

And then there’s this scene with Strand telling someone to open the gate: maybe Charlie? They must be breaking into Daniel’s compound.

Here are some more scenes from their stakeout.

This scene with Morgan is interesting. Notice the pigeons in a box above Morgan and the walker.

Looks like Strand does find Daniel’s plane and is ready to steal it.

This next scene looks like maybe it involves someone fighting with the kids perhaps?

I see someone in a getup that looks a lot like what the kids were wearing, standing in the back. And the person struggling with them has a rope around their neck or back. So it’s either a walker who’s gotten loose or maybe Al.

And the final scenes of the trailer, plus some more photos from the trailer:

It looks like it’s going to be an action-packed episode, and we’ll be seeing a big showdown between Daniel and Strand’s group, along with some fighting involving the kids and maybe some adults they’re working with. It should be good.