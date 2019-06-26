James Marchese, Jim Marchese’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Marchese is Jim Marchese’s son. In June 2019, it was alleged that Jim was refusing to pay for his son’s college because his son is gay.

In 2014, Marchese appeared with his wife Amber on season six of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” In November 2015, the couple announced that they were leaving the show due to the ” current state of affairs regarding our personal lives and the direction of the show.” James Marchese, and his brother, Sebastian, are Jim’s sons from a previous marriage to Rebecca Grande. The couple split in 2004 but remained in a heated custody battle. Jim has two children, Corbin and Isabella, with Amber Marchese.

1. Jim Marchese Says He Won’t Pay Because He Doesn’t Believe in Fairfield University

Speaking to Radar Online, Jim Marchese said that he’s just not paying for Fairfield University but as offered to pay for his son to attend Rutgers University in New Jersey.

James wrote on his GoFundMe page that his father discovered his son was gay at the start of 2018. From there, James said that his father began to cut ties with him. James said he went to live with his mother. James went off to say that in order to have a relationship with his father he had to “live according to his standards.” That meant, according to James, that he had to pretend to be straight, including pretending to date girls.

Amber Marchese has said that since the allegations broke, she has received death threats. Marchese wrote on Instagram, “Our family has been destroyed and we are in pain, we have been for some time now. Never assume you know the story. Please keep this in mind before attacking.”

2. At the Time of Writing, the GoFundMe Page Has Raised Over $8,000

At the time of writing, James’ GoFundMe page has raised over $8,000 of a $35,000 goal. One comment on the page read, “I donated because every kid needs an education regardless of sexual orientation. Good luck James. Do well in school.”

While another person said, “Dear James, You are truly an amazing young adult, don’t ever forget that. We accept and love you for who u are. Don’t give up i don’t do go fund me pages much but yours has touched me to the core. I will be donating tomorrow because I believe in you .. Stay strong Venus Pacheco sending u love from Seattle !!!”

3. Jim Marchese Once Tweeted, ‘A Gay Son Is a Curse’

So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay. A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family traditions #heritage #lgtbiq is a a parents nightmare that destroys families. Ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/nuoTLLwQu6 — JamesMarchese MPA JD (@JLMarchese111) December 9, 2018

In December 2018, Jim attracted major criticism when he tweeted in support of Kevin Hart, following the comedian’s removal as host of the Academy Awards. Jim tweeted, “So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay. A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family traditions #heritage #lgtbiq is a parents nightmare that destroys families. Ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder..” Hart had stepped down as Oscars host after previous homophobic tweets he had sent emerged.

In response to the controversy, one of the producers of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Andy Cohen, tweeted, “Pray for his poor kids.” To which Marchese responded, “Creepy that @andy trolls my account. IT is SICK to refuse to have women viciously attack & abuse each so you can be famous & become wealthy… #elite #liberal #RHONJ #RHONY #RHOD #RHOA.”

Following that scandal, Amber told US Weekly that her husband’s remarks were taken out of context and that he was merely trying to stand up for Kevin Hart, who he felt had been wronged.

4. James Says it Was Amber Marchese Who Forced Him to Come Out to His Father

James spoke about his struggles in an interview with Instinct Magazine. James said that it was stepmother who “found gay related material” on his brother’s phone.

This forced James to come out of the closet sooner than he wanted. James told the magazine that thanks to his exemplary academic performance, half of his college tuition to Fairfield is being covered by scholarships. James mentions in that interview that he was passionate about theater in high school. Despite all of this, James maintained that he still wishes to have a relationship with his father.

5. Jim Marchese Once Accused His Ex-Wife of Trying to Have Their Son Diagnosed With Autism

In 2014, Radar Online reported that Jim Marchese was accusing his ex-wife of trying to get their son wrongly diagnosed with autism in an attempt to gain full custody. In response, Marchese accused Grande of “a lack of ethical character” which would make it impossible for her to raise teenage boys. A judge did not grant custody to Marchese.

