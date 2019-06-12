MTV’s ‘Catfish’ 2019 Time & Schedule

The fan-favorite reality series Catfish is returning to our television screens, and fans may be wondering when they can check out new episodes of the show.

New episodes of Catfish will air Wednesdays on MTV at 8pm ET/PT beginning on June 12.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford help Mathan find Leah, a girl he’s been talking to for a decade yet can never meet; but Leah has shocking secrets beyond their wildest imaginations that will lead them on one of their toughest chases to date.”

On May 22, it was revealed that longtime host Nev Shulman will team up with a slew of celebrity co-hosts for this season’s shocking investigations.

And that’s not the only “first” this season.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Nev was asked what fans should expect with this “season of firsts”. He responded, “There’s a technical answer to that, which is obviously because we have some new guest co-hosts, and because we went to some new places, there’s some sort of fun firsts in that regard. But really, I think what made these episodes particularly interesting and what really kind of gave us the idea to call this a season of firsts is that we were surprised every time we did an episode… we saw some really wild things that we’ve never seen.”

Catfish is based on the 2010 film of the same name, and premiered on November 12, 2012. Over time, fans grew to love co-hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, but in August 2018, Joseph announced that he was leaving the show after seven seasons.

Joseph announced the sad news in a statement on Twitter, saying that the show would continue to “go strong” without him as he “pursues his filmmaking career.” He wrote, “The time has come, sadly, for me to move on from ‘Catfish.’ Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life… For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it.” He continued, “Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come– for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show.”

Nev responded with the Tweet below:

It is with a very heavy heart, that all of us at the #catfish family say goodbye to @maxjoseph – Good luck Max, love you brother. pic.twitter.com/is2b4PDOsd — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) August 8, 2018

Joseph directed and co-wrote the 2015 film “We Are Your Friends”, starring Zac Efron. He has also a number of short films under his belt.

Be sure to tune into new episodes of Catfish, premiering tonight, June 12, on MTV at 8pm ET/PT.