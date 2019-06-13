Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Updates: New Restaurant Food & Drinks

Fans of Disneyland and Star Wars have anticipated the opening of Galaxy’s Edge since Disney acquired the franchise in 2012. Finally, the new section of the Anaheim, California amusement park is open to the public so that guests can be immersed in a piece of the Stars Wars universe.

In an effort to make Galaxy’s Edge feel as authentic and interactive as possible, a number of new restaurants and outposts were designed that offer Star Wars-themed food and drinks to Disneyland visitors. Now through June 23, those treats can be enjoyed with a Galaxy’s Edge reservation; after June 24, an advance reservation is no longer required to access that new area of the park.

If you’re visiting Disneyland and want to enjoy a Star Wars beverage, snack, or meal, here’s where to go in Galaxy’s Edge and some of their must-try menu items:

Black Spire Outpost Market

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Black Spire Market Outpost is a great spot to pick up an on-the-go snack or drink at Ronto Roasters, Kat Saka’s Kettle, and Milk Stand. Ronto Roasters serves Ronto Wraps and Nuna Turkey Jersey throughout the day as well as a Ronto Morning Wrap during breakfast hours. Kat Saka’s Kettle offers a popcorn mix as well as bottle soft drinks bottled exclusively for Galaxy’s Edge to fit in with the world it’s created. Milk Stand is where to go if you want to sip on a Blue Milk or Green Milk beverage.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is Galaxy’s Edge’s quick-service restaurant and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. For breakfast, you can enjoy the Bright Suns Morning, which includes a three-cheese egg bite with pork sausage and purple potato hash served with a mini Mustafarian Lava Roll. The Mustafarian Lava Roll can also be found at Oga’s Cantina for breakfast, and the Rising Moons Overnight Oats are sold throughout Galaxy’s Edge during breakfast time.

For lunch and dinner, you can order entrees such as Smoked Kaadu Ribs (sticky pork ribs, a blueberry corn muffin and cabbage slaw) or Fried Endorian Tip-yip (crispy chicken served with roasted vegetable potato mash and herb gravy). For dessert, raspberry and passionfruit mousse creams puffs called Oi-Oi Puffs and Batuu-bon chocolate cakes with white chocolate mousse and coffee custard are served.

Oga’s Cantina

The Disney Parks Blog advertises that Oga’s Cantina is run by Oga Garra, the elusive boss of the Black Spire Outpost underworld. The cantina serves an extensive menu of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for morning, afternoon, and evening. Cocktails include the “Jedi Mind Trick” (grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice, and grapefruit bitters, “Yub Nub ” (pineapple rum, spiced rum, citrus juices, and passion fruit), and the “Bloody Rancor,” a twist on the classic Bloody Mary.

For underage guests or those not wishing to consume alcohol during their visit, mocktails and non-alcoholic treats such as the “Blue Bantha,” served with a vanilla butter sugar cookie, are available for purchase.