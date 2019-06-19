‘The 100’ Season 6 Episode 8: Top Spoilers, Predictions & Theories

After the amazing layers and plot twists from Season 6 Episode 7 of The 100, called Nevermind, fans can’t wait for Season 6 Episode 8. That’s why we’re already gathering theories, spoilers, and predictions for next week’s episode. This post has spoilers for Season 6 Episode 8, and potential plot twist spoilers if any of the theories are correct.

First, here’s the trailer.

The synopsis for the trailer reads: “Octavia and Diyoza make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man; Murphy has an offer for Emori.”

Here are some screenshots from that short but intense trailer. Looks like Josephine is going for that EMP, which I personally think is a trick from ALIE. I think the EMP is going to short out the mind drive and free Clarke, much like it shorted out the chip in Raven’s head.

Then there’s this scan of Clarke’s brain. Anyone want to analyze it for something interesting?

I’m not even sure what’s happening here. Raven and Ryker teaming up again on a project? Maybe something to help free Clarke?

The description reads that Murphy comes to Emori with a proposal. I guess since Josephine promised two chips to Murphy, he’s promising Emori immortality if they help Josephine?

The Dark Commander is clearly back. Madi is planning revenge for Clarke by killing the Primes, with the Dark Commander’s help. He will be in this episode.

Someone’s injured.

The motorcycles have to be Raven and Ryker, right? I guess Octavia and Diyoza have motorcycles too though, so I’m betting it’s them.

A forcefield at work…

Murphy not looking good… Maybe he was the one injured. Perhaps Josephine betrays him or Emori doesn’t go along with his plan?

The time anomaly is back! Who is that person in front of it? The Old Man Gabriel?

The trailer is short, but it’s packed with a lot of scenes and a lot of hints. First is the name: “The Old Man and the Anomaly.” Those are two topics that I have been waiting to see the show analyze in-depth.

So far, we know that the Old Man is Gabriel, the 13th Prime who at some point decided that he didn’t agree with mind-wiping innocent people born with nightblood and replacing them with the Primes’ mind drives so the Primes could have new bodies. So now Gabriel is in a 95-year-old body that is stuck somewhere in the anomaly. But I think there’s more to it than that. I personally think that the guy who’s been working with Diyoza and Octavia is Gabriel, somehow kept young thanks to the time anomaly.

What do you think?

