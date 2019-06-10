Tiffany’s Son Daniel on ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’

Tiffany and Ronald are one of the couples on the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Tiffany is uprooting her life to move to Ronald’s native South Africa, and she’s bringing her son Daniel with her. Learn more about her son and how her move can affect the rest of her family.

Tiffany’s son Daniel is eight years old. She discussed her pregnancy on camera during the 90 Day Fiance season premiere. “It was 20 days before my 18th birthday when I had Daniel,” she said during her confessional. “I was absolutely not planning on having a child. I found out 15 minutes before he was born that he was going to be born.”

Tiffany Is Bringing Her 8 Year-Old Son Daniel with Her to South Africa

“I went through my pregnancy with no signs of pregnancy,” Tiffany added. “I got my period every month, I had no belly, no kicking, no cravings, no morning sickness. So one would not assume that they’re pregnant. And then one night, out of nowhere, I had these horrible cramps. I went to the hospital and I was like, ‘Am I dying?’ So the nurse goes, ‘You are 10 centimeters dilated and you need to deliver that baby now.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’”

Tiffany said that Daniel’s birth came as a shock, but she instantly thankful to have him in her life. “Five minutes later, Daniel was born. And I just looked at his little fat, newborn baby face and I’m like, ‘I love you,’” she recalled. “And now, he is the number one love of my life…”

Tiffany Said That Daniel’s Biological Father Recently Passed Away

Tiffany was separated from Daniel’s biological father by the time she gave birth. “Daniel’s father and I were in a serious relationship and we decided we no longer wanted to be together,” she explained. “Obviously, nine months later, I had a baby. It was a big, huge surprise to him. I told him he either needed to be all in or all out, and he chose to be all out… I absolutely cannot be with someone who doesn’t 1,000% embrace and absolutely love my son.”

Daniel’s biological father recently died. Tiffany broke the news on her Instagram story when a fan asked if he was okay with her moving to South Africa. “Daniel’s dad recently passed away,” she wrote. “He was ok with me taking Daniel and always supported my choices as a mother.”

In Touch Weekly reports that Tiffany and Ronald may be expecting a child together. An inside source says that the former is “definitely pregnant” and that they “saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump.” The source added that she “seemed really happy” and “didn’t touch any alcohol.”