Waka Flocka Flame & Tammy Rivera Wedding Details

While Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. They got married in 2014, split up two years later, and recently, they decided to get married a second time in Cancun, Mexico. Read on for more details about their romance and their wedding ceremony.

Waka and Tammy were wed in January at the Generations Riviera Maya resort. The ceremony was only open to close friends and family, who posted videos from the wedding on their respective social media accounts. One of them posted the official wedding invitation on Instagram.

Waka Flocka Flame & Tammy Rivera Were Married a Second Time on January 19

“We have shared the joys, blessing and challenges of being together for five years. On January 19, 2019, we will reaffirm our commitment to each other, ensuring that our marriage flourishes for years to come,” the invitation read. “Our trust, understanding and commitment to each other will continue to increase our love and heighten our happiness in being together… forever.”

After the ceremony, Tammy told People Magazine that it lived up to her ideal wedding. “I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” she revealed. “Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.

Waka added to the euphoric mood, saying, “I never knew what love was until I met Tammy. Today I am giving her a dream wedding that she always wanted.” For the ceremony, Tammy wore a 2018 Zuhair Murad dress and sported a custom 5-carat diamond ring with 3-carat wedding bands.

Waka & Tammy Were Previously Married In 2014 But They Split Up Due to the Former’s Infidelity Rumors

Waka and Tammy are cast members on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, and their relationship has been a regular source of drama. The latter told XXL that she never had intentions of giving up on their romance, however. “My husband is a good man. He’s a great man, and I think in today’s society everything is so disposable,” she explained. “Times are not the same, women nowadays you know they say oh let me just do this, I can go out and find me another man, niggas ain’t nothing.”

“You know, all of that, and I get it. But then on the other side you have men who aren’t growing up with fathers,” Tammy continued. “It’s hard to find real love and a person who genuinely loves you and who is willing to change. I’m not that type, I think that’s weak of a woman to do that. It’s easier to walk away as opposed to than to speaking up! No we’re going to fight for this we got married. My family is worth fighting for.”