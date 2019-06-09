How to Watch ‘Good Witch’ Season 5 Online via Streaming or Netflix

Good Witch Season 5 is just getting started and Hallmark fans are wondering how to watch the series online. Is it possible to watch not just via streaming but through Netflix too? If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. But if you’re looking for Netflix options, you’ll have to wait a while. Read on for more details.

Good Witch Streaming Options

FuboTV

Hallmark is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of any bundle(s) right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Can You Watch ‘Good Witch’ on Netflix?

Yes, you can watch Good Witch on Netflix. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a long time if you’re wanting to see Season 5. Season 4 hasn’t even been released yet in the United States on Netflix. But if you’re behind, you can watch Seasons 1-3 on Netflix right now. Season 3 just premiered on Netflix in the U.S. in July 2018, so you’ll likely have to wait more than a year before you’ll see Season 5 on Netflix in the U.S.

If you’re in the UK, though, you’re in luck. Season 4 was released on Netflix in the UK in early July 2018, shortly after the season finished airing. So if you’re in the UK, you can start watching for Season 5 on Netflix after the season concludes on Hallmark.

Meanwhile in Australia, Season 4 was added in September 2018. So you can expect Season 5 on Netflix in Australia probably around the same time this year, after it’s released in the UK on Netflix.

Sadly, Good Witch isn’t available on Hulu for any season.

