When Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Be on Netflix?

When Calls the Heart is completing Season 6 today, but how long will you have to wait before you can watch the season on Netflix? Quite a few fans wait to watch the series until it comes to the streaming service. Unfortunately, if you’re waiting then you have a few more months ahead of you.

Netflix’s schedule for releasing When Calls the Heart has been erratic and tough to predict. Since Netflix has not announced anything officially about Season 6, it will likely be released sometime between December 2019 and February 2020. It’s likely that we won’t see When Calls the Heart Season 5 on Netflix until mid-to-late January or February. It will probably be released on Netflix just before Season 7 premieres on the Hallmark Channel, which typically happens in February every year.

If you just can’t wait, you can watch Season 6 on Amazon now.

Netflix often doesn’t always give exact dates for when its non-Netflix original series are being released. So it will probably be a while before we hear anything specific. There’s no need to start looking yet. You’ll probably get to watch the Christmas special for When Calls the Heart in 2019 before Season 6 comes to Netflix. (Hallmark hasn’t announced a Christmas special yet, but since they air one every year, it’s likely to happen again this year.)

For the last three seasons, When Calls the Heart has been releasing new seasons on the Hallmark Channel at the same time every year, in mid-to-late February. Season 3 released on February 21, 2016, Season 4 released on February 19, 2017, and Season 5 released on February 18, 2018. Then Season 6 released on February 24, 2019.

Season 3, meanwhile, was released on Netflix on Sunday, February 19, 2017, almost exactly a year after it premiered on The Hallmark Channel, HiddenRemote noted. This caused fans to believe this was the new schedule, and that When Calls the Heart Season 4 would be released in February 2018. But Netflix surprised everyone by announcing in November 2017 that it was releasing Season 4 in December 2017 instead of February 2018. Then Season 5 released on Netflix in early 2019.

As far as international viewers outside of the United States, it’s a little different. When Calls the Heart became available internationally on Netflix in August 2017. Season 3 of the series was released on Netflix Canada in February 2018, because Canada’s Super Channel has the rights to release the show before it’s released on Netflix Canada. So the show’s schedule for release on Netflix outside the U.S. is completely different and varies from country to country.

If you want to avoid the confusion and watch Season 6 right away, your easiest choice is to simply buy it on Amazon and stream it there.