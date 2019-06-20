Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon?

Yellowstone is the hit series starring Kevin Costner that airs on the Paramount Network. Season 2 is premiering and a lot of fans are wondering if they can catch it on their favorite streaming service. Can you watch Yellowstone on Netflix or on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Yellowstone is not on Netflix. Not only are new episodes not on Netflix, but you can’t catch Season 1 of Yellowstone on Netflix either. So if Netflix is your favorite streaming service, you’ll need to find another option for Yellowstone.

If you want to catch Yellowstone on Hulu, this is unfortunately not an option for you either. Hulu has unrelated series to watch called Epic Yellowstone, Yellowstone Live, and America’s Yellowstone. But none of those series are related to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone.

So without either Hulu or Netflix available for streaming Yellowstone, what other options do you have? Well, there’s still the option of watching on Amazon. All of Season 1 is available for purchase and streaming on Amazon, so if you need to catch up, that’s a great place to do it. Season 2 is also going to be available on Amazon, but it’s not clear exactly when. You can add the season to your watchlist, but you can’t prepurchase the season. If you choose to add Season 2 to your watch list, then you’ll be notified right away when it’s available on Amazon.

As for other streaming options, Heavy has a detailed story about that here. As a quick refresher, you can stream Yellowstone Season 2 as each new episode airs on Philo TV (they even have a 7-day free trial), FuboTV (they have a 7-day free trial too), or Sling TV (which also has a 7-day free trial available.) You can try one free trial a week to test which service you like best, if you want.

So as you can see, even though your favorite streaming services at Netflix and Hulu don’t have Yellowstone, there are still a lot of other ways to stream the TV series.

Yellowstone airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Central) on the Paramount Network. The premiere also airs simultaneously on CMT. The premiere will be four minutes longer than normal, so be ready for an extra-long opening into the new season.