‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 2: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Season 2 Episode 2 of Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, called “New Beginnings,” airs tonight. And with so much at stake with the Dutton Ranch, you won’t want to miss a second. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight.

Yellowstone Premiere Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website. An encore will then air at 1 a.m. Eastern.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s second episode tonight is airing on the Paramount Network, according to TV Guide. Unlike last week, it will not be airing simultaneously on CMT.

To find what channel Paramount Network or CMT is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount or CMT is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Length: Tonight’s episode is four minutes longer than an hour. That means it will be ending at 11:04 p.m. Eastern.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The main character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen.

But now he’s not only at war with other businessmen, he’s at war with his own son Jamie. He’s brought Kayce back under the fold (much to Kayce’s estranged wife Monica’s dismay). But Jamie is insisting on running for attorney general, and now John Dutton has found a candidate to support against his own family. Meanwhile, John’s surprisingly cancer free, so we don’t have to worry about Kevin Costner leaving the show any time soon.

Yellowstone will have 10 episodes in this season. However, a new episode will not be airing next week on July 3, due to the Fourth of July week. Paramount Network also didn’t air a new episode on Fourth of July week last year either.

