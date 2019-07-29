Calee Lutes, Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Calee Lutes, The Bachelorette star Peter Weber‘s alleged ex-girlfriend, recently brought to light some controversial issues surrounding the reality star when she claimed Weber dumped her to be on the ABC show.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lutes claimed that she was in a serious relationship with Weber from June until December 2018, and that he dumped her out of the blue just before Christmas, despite making plans to move in together. She claims Weber didn’t give her a reason for the split, but after she found out he was part of the cast of The Bachelorette, she says she is certain he broke up with her to be on the show.

Here’s what we know about Lutes and her relationship with Weber ahead of the July 29 Bachelorette finale:

1. Lutes Claims Weber Broke Things Off to be on The Bachelorette After Realizing He Was Cast on the Show

Lutes opened up to ET earlier this month during an emailed interview after Weber expressed during the Hometown Dates episode that he was “devastated” when he and his ex-girlfriend split up. He told the cameras that he and his ex, with whom he was “very serious and felt very deeply for,” broke up because things didn’t work out and that “it wasn’t meant to be.”

Lutes believes she is the woman Weber was talking about during the episode, and told ET that she remembers a very different, and very abrupt, end to their relationship. She told the publication that she and Weber were actually talking about moving in together when he suddenly broke things off, removed all signs of her from his social media, and left her behind without an explanation.

2. The Two Met Through a Dating App, Were ‘Crazy About Each Other’ & Were Making Plans to Move in Together Before the Split

According to ET, Lutes said the two met through a dating app when Weber was in Atlanta training with Delta Airlines. She said they hit it off quickly and were “crazy about each other,” despite living on opposite ends of the country.

“Peter and I met through a dating app in June of 2018,” she told the publication. “I live in Atlanta, and he lives in L.A. He had just been hired by Delta, so he was in Atlanta for a month for training. We hit it off and decided to continue dating long distance after his month was up. It was great, we were crazy about each other. Even though we lived on opposite sides of the country, we saw each other often — every week/every other week. It was as easy as a long-distance relationship could be. We went on vacations together around the U.S. and we even went to Switzerland in November.” (There are actually pictures of Weber in Switzerland on his page, but none with Lutes).

She continued: “We were very serious. He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term. He wanted me to move out to L.A. to be with him, and he wanted us to get an apartment together. I was open to moving out there for a year or so, to give our relationship a fair chance, but he told me he didn’t want me out there temporarily … he wanted me out there ‘forever.’ We also talked about kids, down to the logistics of how we would fly them back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta to visit my family if we did settle down in California. We talked about all of this right up until he broke up with me.”

3. She Says He ‘Totally Betrayed’ Her & Claims He Was Allegedly Seeing Other Women While They Were Together

Unlike Weber’s declaration on the Hometown Dates episode of The Bachelorette that he and his ex “just weren’t meant to be,” Lutes claims he betrayed her completely when he decided to split things off via FaceTime after spending a long, romantic week together. She told ET that he didn’t just dump her, he completely removed all traces of her from his life so he could be on the show, and she found out later that he might have been dating other women while the two were together.

“I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him,” she told Entertainment Tonight during a different interview. “I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn’t telling me. He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram. He deleted our pictures, which is expected, but he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well.”

“He absolutely betrayed me,” she told ET. “He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me,” she said. “Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

4. Host Chris Harrison Wants to Hear Weber’s Side of the Story, Which He Has Yet to Comment on Publicly

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison told ET that he wants to hear Weber’s side of the story before he passes any judgement on the reality star. Weber has yet to respond to Lutes’ allegations that he split up with her to be on the show, and Harrison believes there is more to the story than just what Lutes is sharing.

“Peter is going to have a little explaining to do,” Harrison told ET. “I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging. Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around,” Harrison explained. “In that regard, I’m less worried and less intrigued about Peter’s situation. Because I know some truths that either I’ll explain or Peter will explain.”

He continued: “Peter’s ex… has her version… it might be her truth, because that’s her perspective of being broken up with is you’re hurt and you didn’t see this coming. Maybe he did. I just want to give Peter a chance to talk, because I know some things… and maybe she didn’t know. That’s the thing too, and if she doesn’t know the truth about it, it may have looked crazy to her, or may have seemed crazy. But I know it’s kind of more funny than anything, about him and how he was approached by the show, how he was cast on the show, the timing of it all. So I have facts on that that I’m not worried about at all for Peter. I will just say there’s less of a gray area for me here, as far as Peter is concerned.”

5. Lutes is a Model Who Loves Animals & Was a Fan of The Bachelorette Long Before Weber Appeared on the Show

Lutes is an aspiring model who is signed to Wilhelmina LA, NEXT Miami and UWM Atlanta, according to Hollywood Life. She is a dog lover who adopted an American Eskimo mix dog named Brian, who even has his own Instagram. His bio says that he was rescued from a California prison, Hollywood Life reports.

Despite finding out that her ex might have dumped her to be on the show, Hollywood Life reports that Lutes watched the Bachelor Nation shows long before Weber was cast on season 15 of The Bachelorette. One of her last retweets on Twitter is a photo of the 2016 Bachelor in Paradise cast, according to Hollywood Life.

Lutes’ Instagram account is filled with photos of herself during modeling shoots, pictures of her dogs and adventures with friends. She has nearly 20 thousand followers on her page, and often promotes compassion for animals.

READ NEXT: Peter Weber Updates: What Is He Up to Today?

