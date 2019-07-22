Chantel Everett & Pedro Jimeno’s Show ‘The Family Chantel’ Spoilers So Far

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have had a very rocky relationship on 90 Day Fiance and now they’ve scored their own TV show on the TLC network. The couple’s new show is called The Family Chantel and it premieres on July 22, 2019.

Over the course of their relationship, Jimeno and Everett’s families have clashed. In addition, Everett’s family has been wearing of Jimeno’s true intentions, while Jimeno’s mother and sister have not been fond of Everett. There have been countless fights, some even physical, and the families continue to interfere with the couple’s relationship. So, why not document it on reality TV, right?

Before we get into the spoilers on The Family Chantel, let’s go over a rundown on why the families hate each other.

– Jimeno’s mother and sister live in a bigger and nicer apartment than his with Everett because he sends them money and gifts often. This doesn’t sit well with Everett and her family.

– When Everett’s family went to the Dominican Republic, they felt disrespected when Jimeno’s mother and sister gave them chicken feet for their meal in their home. They admitted to not eating chicken feet themselves normally.

– Jimeno and his sister got into a physical fight with Everett’s family members in their home, over the dinner table.

– Everett’s parents suspect Jimeno and his family are using their daughter for a green card.

– Everett has wondered if Jimeno’s mother pushed for him to meet an American girl to marry so that he could go to the U.S.

– Jimeno’s sister pushed him to dance with another girl while visiting in the Dominican Republic. When Everett showed up, his sister showed her a video of the provocative dancing.

– When Jimeno went to the Dominican Republic and stayed with his family, they were upset when Everett showed up. In addition, Everett didn’t want to stay with them so she booked a hotel.

Now that fans are caught up on the family dynamics, let’s get into details on The Family Chantel.

“The Family Chantel” Spoilers

So, which members of Chantel Everett’s family will be appearing on the new show? According to In Touch Weekly, her mother Karen, her dad Thomas, her sister Winter, and her brother River. Pedro Jimeno’s mother and sister will both appear on the series as well.

A couple of the episode descriptions have already been released and the premiere episode is titled “All’s Fair in Love and War”. The synopsis of the episode reads, “Chantel confronts Pedro after revealing what she learned from her trip to the Dominican Republic; the family’s pastor encourages the couple to seek family counseling while Pedro and his sister discuss a secret plan.” Episode 2 is called “How to Come to America” and its description states, “Pedro and Chantel’s family attend a family counseling session; Chantel confronts Pedro after learning about his secret plans.”

In addition to the above, Soap Dirt has reported that another spoiler for the new show is that Everett’s family believes Jimeno has another family back in the Dominican Republic.