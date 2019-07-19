Christina El Moussa Married Husband Ant Anstead In Secret Wedding

Christina El Moussa was married to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa from 2009 – 2018 and the couple became famous on the hit TV series Flip or Flop. The two ended up getting divorced but continued to film together. Now, Christina has her own reality series, Christina on the Coast, and on an episode of the show (airing July 18, 2019), she and her new man, Ant Anstead, get married in their secret wedding. Ant is known as a British TV personality.

The couple’s wedding took place and Christina and Ant’s hope in Newport Beach, California, on December 22, 2018, with a “winter wonderland” theme. And, in a statement to People, Christina said, “We pulled off the perfect surprise wedding. Seeing the happy tears of friends and family was priceless.” The theme was “rustic romance” and Christina’s dress was by designer Ines Di Santo, as reported by MSN.

Christina credits her assistant, Cassie Zebisch, for making sure the wedding was kept a secret. According to MSN, Christina said, “We literally owe this wedding to her. She pulled it off. She met with the vendors, she set up the catering. I wanted a Maestros theme, like a nice steakhouse. She did it all!”

Get to know more about the wedding, how Christina’s ex reacted to the news, and Christina El Moussa’s baby news below.

The Wedding Gave Christina’s Ex Closure

Christina El Moussa’s wedding to Ant Anstead was so secret, even Christina’s ex, Tarek, did not reportedly receive a heads up about the nuptials. Tarek told People he was shocked by the news and that he found out about it on Christina’s wedding night. He revealed, “It was actually the night they got married. I was sitting on the couch and then I started getting texts from people showing me a photo online of her wedding. That’s how I found out … I would say it was kind of out of the blue.” Ultimately, Tarek said he was happy for his ex and said he sent her and her new beau a congratulatory text that night.

Tarek went on to say, “I think finding that out made me realize 100% closure. It was a moment of clarity, actually. I was at peace, it was weird.”

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017.

Christina El Moussa Is Pregnant

According to People, Christina and Ant are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Christina already has two kids with ex Tarek and she tries to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Christina said, “It’s important when you’re co-parenting to make sure that you’re on the same page. We have a schedule where we make sure that if one of us has to travel, that the other picks up for the other one. And we just make sure that whatever’s best for the kids is what we’re going to do … [I hope Tarek finds] someone who treats my kids very well, just like Ant treats my kids.”

Christina, Ant and their kids are a “blended family”, as Ant has a daughter and son from a previous relationship.