Debby Ryan Posts Cameron Boyce Video on Instagram

Debby Ryan, Cameron Boyce’s co-star on Jessie, is letting a video do the talking for her when it comes to Cameron Boyce’s tragic death at age 20.

Many fans were waiting with bated breath for Ryan’s response to her co-star’s death from a seizure. However, she’s sent only cryptic signs of her feelings. First, she shut off the Instagram comments on her four most recent Instagram posts after Boyce died. On Jessie, in what is probably Cameron’s best known role, Cameron played Luke Ross alongside Debby Ryan, so people want to know what she’s going to say about his death.

However, on July 8, Debby updated her Instagram story to include an inspirational video clip of Cameron Boyce giving a speech.

This is what Cameron says in the short clip:

It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for. But we need to use our resources and what we have. We’re all in here wearing suits. We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people, other people, people who need us!

This is the video that Debby shared of Cameron Boyce:

Debby Ryan acabou de publicar esse vídeo do Cameron em seu Stories no Instagram. #RIPCameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/d8eYPevz4S — Debby Ryan Brasil (@DebRyanBrasil) July 8, 2019

Some people have trashed Debby for not saying more, so perhaps she’s making a statement about that too by choosing a speech in which Cameron is talking about social media use. Other people have defended Debby.

“Y’all do realize that just bc Debby Ryan has yet to say anything on social media about Cameron that it doesn’t mean she does not care. People need time to grieve. And social media should be the last place to do it.” Another wrote, “i feel like this is a good time to remember that celebrities don’t owe us public responses to their private matters. if debby ryan (or anyone else) hadn’t posted anything at all, that would’ve been fine. grief, even for a celebrity, does not have to be a public spectacle.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Other Stars Gave Written Statements But Debby Let Cameron’s Own Words Do the Talking

People were filling up Debby’s comment threads with comments about Cameron’s death before she suspended comments on the latest posts. They’ve continued on older posts, though, because she left the comment threads up on those. Debby did change her Instagram profile pic after Cameron’s death from one of herself to one showing what appears to be clouds in the sky. You can read more about that here. Debby’s latest post was from the Fourth of July before news of Cameron’s death broke:

On Twitter, Debby last retweeted a July 5 post on the California earthquake.

She hasn’t directly given a statement on Cameron. In contrast, Peyton List, who played Cameron Boyce’s older sister in the Disney Channel series Jessie, has posted a touching tribute to Boyce on her Instagram page, in which she declared her love Boyce.

“Cameron,” Peyton wrote. “The boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love. He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life. He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love. I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. Cameron I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always. There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you. My kids will hear about you.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said for Boyce’s family to ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Debby Liked a Tweet by Charles Esten That Remembered Cameron Boyce

Although she didn’t make her own statement, Debby did like a tweet by Charles Esten (Boyce’s dad on Jessie) about Cameron that read:

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together. It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become. And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little. It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today..

Skai Jackson wrote a tribute as well. “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” wrote Skai Jackson. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

She followed that up with a post declaring her love for him.

The actor Adam Sandler, who starred with Boyce in the 2010 movie Grown Ups, spoke for many when he wrote: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny.”

“Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

