Debby Ryan Breaks Social Media Silence to Post Cameron Boyce Tribute

On July 6, 2019, Cameron Boyce, best known for his roles in the Disney Channel’s Descendants film trilogy and the TV series Jessie, passed away in his sleep at age 20. Boyce’s family issued a statement, “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights,” and soon followed tributes of many of his co-stars, including actress Debby Ryan.

Ryan and Boyce were propelled into the spotlight starring as siblings on Jessie for four seasons, and because fans were able to watch them grow up on screen, the loss of the boy who played Luke Ross is all the more heartbreaking.

On July 9, Ryan broke her social media silence and posted for the first time since Boyce’s death. She captioned the video on Instagram, a clip from their Disney series together, with a single broken-heart emoji.

Within minutes of her post, comments flooded in with condolences. Fans wrote, “So heartbreaking, stay strong,” and “I love you Debby! Hang in there, lady.” Before she officially posted on Instagram, she had changed her profile picture that appeared to be a photo of herself looking up to the sky, and turned off the comments sections for a few of her most recent posts.

According to ABC, Boyce’s death was caused by a seizure, a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. It was later revealed that the actor suffered from epilepsy, which caused his seizure on July 6.

Boyce’s family asked for privacy at this time, but that his memory will live on through his career. “[Cameron’s] spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Other co-stars which have posted tributes on social media to Boyce include Adam Sandler,Salma Hayek, and Skai Jackson, the latter of whom wrote, “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. “My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high. Gods best Angel.”

Boyce played one of Adam Sandler’s children in the comedy hit Grown Ups and its sequel, Grown Ups 2. However, he was known for his work in television. In addition, to playing Luke Ross on Disney Channel sitcom Jessie for four seasons, he starred on Jack and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, and very early on his career, spent a season on General Hospital: Night Shift in the role of Michael ‘Stone’ Cates Jr.

READ NEXT: Tyler Skaggs’ Final Instagram Post Hours Before His Death