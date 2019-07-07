Who Is Martha Hunt’s Boyfriend Jason McDonald?

Martha Hunt is best known as a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model, where she strutted the runway in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Since 2015, she has officially been a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

What’s her personal life look like?

In 2015, news surfaced that Hunt was dating photographer Jason McDonald. The two met on the set of a Free People campaign shoot, according to Vogue, and have been going strong ever since.

Little is known about McDonald, other than the fact that he is a photographer. He often posts photos of Hunt on his Instagram, along with other fashion photos. His ‘about’ me page on his Squarespace is currently empty, reading nothing but the words, “Coming soon!!!!”

Recently, Hunt celebrated her 30th birthday with a slew of celebrity friends, including Gigi Hadid.

Page Six wrote at the time, “Hunt’s boyfriend Jason McDonald was so excited that he even brought out two birthday cakes with sparklers.”

The party took place at Public, and was attended by celebs including Justin Theroux, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, and Sara Sampaio.

Tonight’s installment of Celebrity Family Feud will feature Bachelor Nation and Victoria’s Secret models. Which Bachelor Nation castoffs are taking the stage? Wills Reid, Eric Bigger, Blake Horstmann, and Jason Tartick will be taking on Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, and Sara Sampaio, and according to Entertainment Weekly, Steve Harvey isn’t going to go light when it comes to the questions. One thing he reportedly asks the crew is where they’d have their first makeout session. Tonight, the bachelors will be playing for Girls Inc., a nonprofit that provides “pro-girl” education programs. The women, meanwhile, are playing for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Another relationship that will be highlighted on tonight’s episode is Jason Tartick’s romance with Kaitlyn Bristowe– a couple who met through Bachelor nation. The two met on an episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. After that, they went on their first date.

Their romance surfaced just months after Bristowe separated from her ex-fiance, Shawn Booth. On an episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, “Almost Famous”, Shawn said of his relationship with Bristowe, “[I’m] trying to understand things right now. I guess this goes with her new relationship too. It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had… So I think that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind — just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand.”

According to US Weekly, Bristowe and Tartick spent Valentines’ Day together this year in Boston, and are still going strong today.