Jay Smith of ’90 Day Fiance’ Gets Arrested & Starts GoFundMe for Freedom

Jay Smith (whose real name is Conroy Smith) and Ashley Martson have had their ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance, starting even before they were married. But, when Smith was caught on a dating app just after their wedding, things went downhill quite quickly. Smith later admitted to having sex with a girl at a barber shop and Martson immediately ended the relationship. She decided to file for divorce and stated on-camera that she wanted Smith deported. Well, it looks like Martson may certainly get her wish.

Recently, Smith was arrested and reportedly faces deportation. People reported that Smith was arrested on a Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order charge, according to Upper Allen Police Department. Martson reportedly filed the PFA against Smith after she said he broke into her home while she was on vacation. Martson said that, “I filed a PFA, and I took all the evidence in on Monday. Jay was served at 7:10 PM on Monday, and it specifically said in there ‘you’re not allowed to talk about this PFA or Ashley at all on any social media platform.’ The very next day, he went on social media and made a post [about her and the PFA].”

The official statement released by the police reads:

On July 2, 2019, Upper Allen Police investigated a report of a PFA violation. The protected party lives in Upper Allen Township and reported a social media post made by Smith, which was in violation of the order. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Smith. On July 3, 2019, Smith was taken into custody without incident. Smith was transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. A hearing will be held at a later date.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office told Radar Online that Smith was taken to York County Prison in Pennsylvania and would face an Immigration judge to see if he would be deported.

After the 90 Day Fiance star was arrested, a GoFundMe campaign for Jay Smith was started by a girl named Kayla OBrien who called herself a “close friend” of Smith’s. On the GoFundMe page, OBrien wrote, “Jay turned himself into authorities Tuesday night with the understanding and intent that he was to see a judge the next morning and be released after the incident regarding a social media post. The judge did release Jay regarding the social media incident and dropped the charge, however instead of being released and able to leave as a free man the way a US Citizen would, he was immediately turned over to immigration enforcement and is being held in a jail cell as if he is a convicted criminal. Jay is sitting in jail, awaiting a hearing on wether he will be deported or be allowed to make a life for himself here in the U.S … however the way our system works with immigrants is different than how they treat citizens. They will hold him for a month or months, there’s no really telling how long, before even giving him the right to see a judge. The only way for him to sooner see a judge and pretty much have basic human rights is with a good attorney. Also the only way for Jay to avoid deportation from the U.S. is with a good attorney. Jay fears for his life if he is returned to Jamaica.”

She continued, explaining why Jay allegedly fears for his life if he gets deported. OBrien said, “He is now seen as a traitor who has turned his back on his people and they will assume he has money since he was in America and on an American TV show so that keeps him at a continuously high threat for his safety if he is returned home … I have visited him and he is his upbeat and positive self as much as he can be right now but he needs our help. Isolation like this strips a person of basic human rights and a makes a person go insane, he is innocent and he’s doing the best he can. Help this innocent, sweet, happy man fight for his freedom!” The goal set for Smith is $5,000.