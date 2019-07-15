Jed Wyatt Had a Girlfriend on ‘The Bachelorette’? Read the Texts & Messages

Jed Wyatt is a front-runner this season on The Bachelorette 2019 with Hannah Brown, but, social media has exploded as reports of him having a girlfriend have hit the internet. According to a woman named Haley Stevens, she and Wyatt were dating for four months when he left to film The Bachelorette. Stevens has alleged that when Wyatt landed in Los Angeles, California to start shooting, he told her “I love you” and that he would call her when filming was over, according to People. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Stevens said, “This is a person I’m very much in love with, telling me, ‘I love you, I’m not going to fall for her.'” Stevens said that after Wyatt started filming, he “ghosted” her.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Stevens shared text messages between her and Wyatt, that took place on March 12, 2019, allegedly right before producers took away Wyatt’s phone. Have a look at them in the below tweet. Reflecting on the situation and why Stevens decided to stay in a relationship with Wyatt while he was on the show, Stevens told Us Weekly, “In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way. I’m still a strong, independent woman. I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why did you do that, Haley? Why did I not just walk away?’ But when you’re in the thick of it, it seems you’re doing the right thing for the person that you love.”

In one of the screenshots of texts from Wyatt to Stevens, Wyatt wrote, “I love you. Don’t forget that. Everything is always working out 444. It all adds up. Meditate. Pray. Center yourself in positive energy!”

Stevens replied with, “I love you! You’re such a light to me and to everyone you surround yourself with. I can’t wait for the whole world to know you Jed. You are so special and you are going to be so great! I’m all yours and I’m going to miss you like crazy. Go be an inspiration and a light. I’ll be praying for you (and me) and your family every day!”

It's all "444" til you fall in love with #TheBachelorette This last text from Jeb to his EX before leaving for show …🤦‍♀️🤣 #jedwyatt #ghosted pic.twitter.com/9RpzS9GkNF — Nicholeish (@NICHOLE1229) July 9, 2019

According to Cosmopolitan, in text messages from December 2018, Wyatt reportedly wrote, “Everything about you feels so right. I love spending time with you. I love your voice. Your hands. Your eyes. Your bod. Your heart.”

Stevens said that when Wyatt returned home, he didn’t call her for two weeks, so when he allegedly did call her, Stevens opted to ignore the call. She explained to Us Weekly, “At that point I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve been home for two weeks. You have no explanation for me. What are you going to say that’s going to make me feel better or that’s going to change any of this?’”

Stevens said that she came forward with her story because others were saying to her that they were going to tell her story whether she did or not, according to Entertainment Tonight. So, she made the decision to tell “her side”. See a photo of Stevens below.