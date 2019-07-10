Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tracy Morgan has been a poster child in the world of comedy for years, and tonight, he is hosting the 2019 ESPYS.

As the actor, voice actor, comedian, and SNL legend takes to the stage, fans will grow curious about his personal life. Who is his wife? Will she be walking by his side at tonight’s ESPYs red carpet?

Here’s what we know.

1. They Were Set up by a Friend

Tracy and Megan met through a mutual friend. According to Inside Weddings, both had just recently gone through a breakup. They shared their troubles who a mutual friend, who suggested the two meet.

Megan shares with the outlet that she didn’t realize she was meeting the SNL star when she arrived at the date. “When I pulled up and saw it was him I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going on here?’”

She goes on to tell the outlet, “I just felt [Tracy] was very charming and sweet, such a gentleman, and that’s what caught my interest.”

2. They Married at an Estate in New Jersey

Get all the sweet details on Tracy Morgan’s 5-foot-tall wedding cake http://t.co/i4GaHEjiZm pic.twitter.com/uCzyuRJ145 — People (@people) August 28, 2015

Tracy and Megan dated for a year before deciding to get married at an estate’s in Megan’s home state of New Jersey.

Megan tells Inside Weddings, “That was his thing: ‘Do whatever you want to do [for the wedding], but when it comes to the DJ and food, sit down.'”

Their wedding was intimate with 150 guests inside a “gorgeous chapel on the grounds of the property.”

Inside Weddings writes, “Two hedges of pink and vanilla roses and alabaster orchids flanked the aisle, culminating at a magnificent wall covered with flowers that served as a romantic backdrop to the vows. A crystal-cut chandelier, sparkling candelabra, and gold chiavari chairs topped with ivory cushions completed the breathtaking scene.”

3. The Wedding Took Place 14 Months After Morgan Suffered a Horrific Highway Crash

Tracy’s wedding to Megan came just 14 months after he suffered a horrific highway accident that left him fighting for his life.

In an exclusive interview with People, Wollover shared, “After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life.”

She continued, “We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it.”

To recover, Morgan had to learn how to stand, sit, and walk again. He says his wedding was a motivation to keep going. He shared with People, “I don’t want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair… So I had to go hard with the therapy I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

4. The Couple Has a 2-Year-Old Daughter

Tracy Morgan’s daughter Maven turns 3 with safari-themed party https://t.co/oa3AjJSLkS pic.twitter.com/zsZA5JStcV — People (@people) July 8, 2016

Together, Tracy and Megan have a two-year-old daughter named Maven, and Tracy hilariously jokes that he spoils her not rotten.

“My daughter knows, at this age, she’s got me wrapped around her little finger,” Morgan says. “And I’m fine with it. I spoil my daughter, but to a point — not rotten.”

5. Morgan Has Three Sons from a Previous Relationship

Tracy has three sons from a previous relationship: Malcolm, Gitrid, and Tracy Jr. He says that he always knew he wanted a girl one day.

Tracy tells People, “I’ve got three sons, but people always told me, ‘It ain’t nothing like having a daughter,’ and I did not know what they meant until I had my daughter.”

Tracy was married to a woman named Sabina Morgan from 1987 to 2009.