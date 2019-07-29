‘Bachelorette’ 2019 Winner Revealed on Finale Part 2 [SPOILERS HERE]

For those who thought that the winner of The Bachelorette 2019 would be revealed tonight, on part 1 of the season 15 finale, think again. One might think that the proposal would go down on part 1 and part 2 would focus on the After the Final Rose Special. However, it’s not the case. Tonight, the final 3 will be narrowed down to the final 2 and Hannah Brown will participate in a live segment of the show. In addition, family members, including Brown’s father and mother, will get to meet her final 2 suitors. Then, on part 2 of the finale, which airs on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, viewers will get to see who wins.

ABC reported the format, as did Reality Steve, who tweeted, “Tonight’s episode is just going to cover Peter getting eliminated at final 3, then I’m assuming a live segment with Hannah & Peter in studio, we get Tyler & Jed meeting Hannah’s family, then each of their last dates. The good stuff ain’t coming til tmrw night.”

So, who do you think won Hannah Brown’s heart this season? Who does she pick?

Before we get into all the details on the season winner, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who gets engaged to Hannah Brown.

Now let’s get into Hannah Brown’s engagement and the man who gave her a happy ending … almost.

Reality Steve Reported the Wrong Winner of “The Bachelorette” 2019

Reality Steve first reported that Tyler Cameron was the winner but later corrected himself and said he was wrong. Cameron is actually the reported runner-up, while Jed Wyatt is the winner. On part 1 of the finale, Wyatt tells the cameras, “Hannah is the person I’ve always wanted to meet. She just feels like a missing piece to my life.” But, Reality Steve has reported that Wyatt isn’t exactly Hannah Brown’s Prince Charming.

Wyatt is reported to have had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens when he started filming The Bachelorette. After Stevens spoke out about the relationship, Reality Steve reported that Hannah Brown broke off her engagement to Wyatt. Reality Steve wrote on Twitter, “To end an engagement means Hannah has been bothered enough by what’s come out. I don’t see how Jed gets back in her good graces after this. Nor should he. This is something she will be, and should be, applauded for, and I just don’t see them working thru this.”

In an interview with People, Wyatt’s ex, Stevens, said, “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. … He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it. He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.” Wyatt did admit to Brown on the show that he initially joined The Bachelorette to further his career.

Jed Wyatt Will Speak Out About Haley Stevens on Part 2 of the Finale

On part 2 of the season 15 Bachelorette finale, Jed Wyatt will have the chance to tell his side of the story, according to Bachelorette host Chris Harrison. Harrison told People that he personally wants to hear what Wyatt has to say. In addition to addressing the girlfriend scandal, Reality Steve has reported that viewers will get an inside look at Wyatt and Brown’s break up.