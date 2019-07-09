‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Mid-Season 3 Ratings & Reviews

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 aired on June 5, 2019, and seven episodes in, the season is already rated highly on IMDb, Meta Critic and Rotten Tomatoes. Although ratings vary between critics and audience/viewers, the show has a solid 8.0 rating out of 10 between the three review sites.

Rotten Tomatoes has an 81 percent tomatometer rating with a 62 percent audience score, while IMDb has an average of 8.5 out of 10, and Meta Critic has a 67 for a season overview and an 86 for series overview.

Reviews have been overall mixed, with plenty of positive reviews sprinkled in among a few critical reviews by viewers and critics alike. Many of the negative reviews have likened the show to HBO’s Game of Thrones final season and argued that the writing has gone downhill since the show went beyond the perimeters of the book. Others have complained about the close-ups of the actors being redundant and overdone, while others feel like the show has lost it’s flare, become too focused on shock value, and is drawing the storyline out past its time.

“Season 1 was perfect, season 2 started well but ended horribly,” one user wrote on IMDb. “I tried watching season 3 but just couldn’t get past how nonsensical it was. The writing has gone downhill since it went past the book similar to game of thrones. Another thing the show shares with game of thrones is how the showrunners have increasingly relied on closeups of the actors nonverbally making faces at the camera. The main character is unlikable and has plot armor and the other characters are inconsistent.”

Another user wrote “There is no development whatsoever in the series. It is just one long story of suffering.” Others felt like the show too closely resembles season 2, while another user feel like the show is “excruciatingly slow,” and should be picking up speed by now.

A critic on The Age (posted on Rotten Tomatoes) thinks season 3 also spends too much time on close-ups of the actors, writing “The newly arrived season three appears to lack a sense of direction, spending an inordinate amount of time on close-ups of its heroine’s alternately inscrutable, furious or resolute face.”

However, there were several very positive reviews, telling readers and potential new viewers to disregard the negative reviews and give it a try. Many commented on how beautiful the cinematography is throughout the series, and loved the fact that season 3 is no longer “a show about a woman running away anymore. The show is about women fighting back.”

“THIS show, is like nothing we’ve seen before,” one user wrote on IMDb. “The people who think this is slow, boring, etc. I simply can’t wrap my head around. It’s not meant to be an action series…come on! The acting, the directing, the filming, everything is brilliant. There aren’t a lot of shows that have the ability to bring out just about every emotion you have in the span of 60 minutes. For me, this is a Top 5!”

“Yes, the pace is slow but the show is so thoughtful, relevant and well-acted. Not to mention the superb cinematography. Each scene is like a painting. Still one of the best show out there!,” a Meta Critic user wrote. Another said “Gritty, tense and just completely messed up this show keeps rolling along with amazing acting and top notch cinematography.”

Heavy will publish another article after season 3 wraps up on the finale ratings and the overall season 3 ratings and reviews.

