Toulouse: Ariana Grande’s Dog Trending After Vogue Cover

Toulouse, Ariana Grande’s dog, is trending on Twitter after making an adorable appearance with the singer on her latest Vogue cover.

The precious pup was perched on Ariana’s lap as she sat on the beach wearing a black dress and touting a very large black hat.

“thanks for allowing me to be in the background of toulouse’s first Vogue cover @voguemagazine,” the star wrote on Instagram.

Toulouse Lautrec Grande is reportedly a Beagle-Chihuahua mix. He was born on June 16, 2013. Grande adopted him from a shelter on September 13, 2013, making him her first pet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Toulouse Has Appeared on Ariana’s Social Media Many Times

Toulouse’s mom joked, saying she was thankful for being allowed in the shoot altogether. It was her dog’s first Vogue cover. The first of many?

This blurry photo of the pooch was shared on June 18. One user commented saying “whatever toulouse is going thru… i definitely relate.”

Toulouse can be seen perched atop a bed in another photo posted by the star. “incredible,” she wrote.

“all he does is stare at me,” Ariana wrote in another post. One fan commented “same” underneath the photo.

Ariana wished Toulouse a happy birthday, calling the pup “my heart,” on June 16, 2016. Her fans clearly wanted to wish him a happy birthday too, as the post was liked almost 1.5 million times.

Toulouse Has Starred in Several of his Mother’s Music Videos

“#thankunext behind the scenes part two out now,” Ariana wrote on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen with Toulouse on the set of the “Thank U Next” music video.

Again, Toulouse can be seen with Ariana behind the scenes. This time it was for the “No Tears Left to Cry” video.

People Are Going Wild for the Pup on Social Media

toulouse looks so good omg 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lT6Y1iBhaI — ⋆ฺ｡*:･ 𝕞𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕪𝕟 ⋆ฺ｡*:･ (@jade_madissyn) July 9, 2019

One Twitter user totally ignored Ariana, saying “toulouse looks so good omg 😍😍.”

Toulouse is better looking than me i— pic.twitter.com/T4qDdx9I2z — 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐞 (@angieisbreathin) July 9, 2019

“Toulouse is better looking than me i—,” anther user wrote.

Ariana trying to calm Toulouse at the vogue photo shoot pic.twitter.com/VJabUC79jW — chris (@nasagws) July 9, 2019

Chris shared a video of what he thinks Ariana looked like trying to calm Toulouse on set.

toulouse now that he’s featured on a vogue cover pic.twitter.com/CKVnGTOmfu — uǝʇsıɹʞ (@needykris) July 9, 2019

Another user suggests Toulouse is going to be acting like a star after his first Vogue cover.

toulouse looking at himself in the mirror after his vogue photoshoot pic.twitter.com/AHgQTskxaD — amy (@veganGrande_) July 9, 2019

Amy seemed to be thinking the same thing. “toulouse looking at himself in the mirror after his vogue photoshoot,” she said.

toulouse trending on twitter? exactly what he deserves pic.twitter.com/Sc4SBu9Mul — caroline (@slythergrande) July 9, 2019

Caroline said that Toulouse trending on Twitter is exactly what he deserves.