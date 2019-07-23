Who Died on ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4?

The hit series Veronica Mars is a murder mystery, so of course quite a few people have to die. Here’s a complete list of who died on Season 4, including in the finale (Episode 8.) This post has MAJOR spoilers for Veronica Mars Season 4, so only read on if you are OK with being spoiled on major plot twists.

The Biggest Group of Deaths Came from the First Bombing at the Sea Sprite Motel

A lot of people died on Season 4 of Veronica Mars.

Tawny died but all her family cares about is the fudging engagement ring 🙄 #VeronicaMars — tiffany. (@TiiffanyO) July 22, 2019

The first group to die were the people in the Sea Sprite Motel explosion. One of these was the fiance of Congressman Daniel Maloof’s brother, Alex. Alex’s fiancee, Tawny Carr, died in the bombing. Tawny was in love with Alex and even turned down $50,000 that his family offered her not to marry him.

Matty’s father, the owner of the Sea Sprite Motel, also died in the explosion.

Matty’s father was straight up murdered a mere few days ago and she’s back at school? #VeronicaMarsSeason4 #VeronicaMars — Travis Gain (@tgain83) July 21, 2019

The tweet above makes a good point. Matty should’ve been given more time off school after he dad’s death.

A Mexican student named Gabriel, whose aunt is the ex-wife of a Mexican cartel leader, Despiadado (which means Ruthless), was killed in the bombing.

And a law student was killed at the bombing named Jimmy Hatfield. He was on the registered sex offender list, we later learn.

Additional People Died as the Season Progressed

Later, Perry Walsh died. He was believed to have blown himself up by his own bomb and was originally suspected of being the bomber. A manifesto was found at his home.

Blew himself up during the police raid and left a manifesto Okayyy #VeronicaMars — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) July 20, 2019

In Episode 4, another college student – Prince Bryce Linden- died after a bomb was collared to his neck. His father, Calvin Linden, is the CEO of Fan Fantasy Fantasia and referred to himself as the “king” of Platform 1881. He offered $250,000 for whoever would find his son’s killer.

The death of Patrick Hatcher, a fraternity member at Hearst, also played a role in the series, but Patrick died years earlier at a different spring break incident.

Two of Tawny’s brothers, Taylor and Tyler Carr, were believed killed by the drug cartel gang at Maloof’s request. (The gang members are Alonzo Lozano and Dodie Mendoza.) The Tawny family members kept trying to torture Maloof for information about the family wedding ring that was missing from Tawny’s body when she was found in the bombing. So Maloof paid the cartel members to kill them. They thought they killed both brothers, but we later learned that they only killed Taylor. Tyler survived and returned for revenge, shooting Daniel. Tyler was killed by Daniel’s bodyguard after he shot Daniel.

In a surprising turn, Richard “Big Dick” Casablancas was killed by the cartel members in retaliation for Gabriel Flores’ death in the first bombing.

Don McNotten was later found shot in the head by Penn, the pizza guy. Don was one of the Murderheads and had lied about being in D.C. But Don was actually murdered himself by Penn and his death was made to look like a suicide.

The Last Death Was the Most Heart-Breaking

In the very last scene of Season 4, the most surprising death of all happened and fans weren’t expecting it. Fan-favorite Logan (and Veronica Mars’ new husband) was killed by a bomb that Penn left for Veronica. They had just gotten married and Logan had left to move the car when the bomb went off and he was instantly killed. Veronica was still dealing with her husband’s death, a year later, when she left town at the end of the series.

