‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 4: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Are you ready for a new episode of Yellowstone? Season 2 Episode 4 of Yellowstone with Kevin Costner airs tonight, July 17, 2019. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

Yellowstone Episode 4 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s second episode tonight is airing on the Paramount Network, according to TV Guide. Unlike last week, it will not be airing simultaneously on CMT.

To find what channel Paramount Network or CMT is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount or CMT is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Length: Tonight’s episode is two minutes longer than an hour. That means it will be ending at 11:02 p.m. Eastern. Many Yellowstone episodes have been a little longer than an hour. Last week’s was four minutes longer.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The main character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen.

Tonight’s episode is called “Only Devils Left.” The synopsis reads: “John Dutton’s enemies strike a direct hit on Yellowstone. John forms an unlikely alliance. Kayce’s first day as a livestock officer ends in tragedy.” A slightly different synopsis reads: “John’s rivals strike a hit on the Yellowstone. John makes an alliance.”

I’ve heard some hints that this is going to be an action-filled episode. The last couple episodes were very character-driven, and rightly so. There’s a lot to unpack on this show. But it will be nice to see some more action happening too.

At least we know that John Dutton won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Last season they thought his cancer had returned when a CT scan found a mass after his surgery. But he didn’t have colon cancer again. It turned out that he had an ulcer that ruptured. It could have killed him, but he survived and now he’s getting things back in order so he can keep running the ranch and still, one day, pass it on to his children.

Yellowstone will have 10 episodes in this season. So after tonight, we’ll have six episodes left. I’m glad that we’re not even halfway through the season yet, but I do kind of wish that the season was longer than 10 episodes. Still, I’m glad to be getting any TV show with Kevin Costner at all. That’s a rare treat, and tonight’s episode will be great to watch.

