‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 5: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Yellowstone is back tonight and fans can’t wait to see what’s happening next with the Dutton family. Fans are looking forward to Season 2 Episode 5 of Yellowstone, which airs tonight, July 24, 2019. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

Yellowstone Episode 5 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s fifth episode tonight is airing on the Paramount Network, according to TV Guide.

To find what channel Paramount Network or CMT is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount or CMT is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Length: Tonight’s episode will be an hour long. Many Yellowstone episodes have been a little longer than an hour this season, but tonight’s episode will be the typical hour-length.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The main character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen.

Tonight’s episode is called “Touching Your Enemy.” The synopsis reads: “Jamie tries desperately to walk back a previous mistake; Kayce tracks down evidence; Monica and Martin attend a traditional Indian horse relay.”

Let’s take a look back at the episodes we’ve seen so far. Episode 1, “A Thundering,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan and John Coveny. Episode 2, “New Beginnings,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan. Episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Taylor Sheridan. Last week’s episode, “Only Devils Left,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. The lineup this season is a little different from Season 1, where Taylor Sheridan directed all the episodes. He hasn’t directed any so far this season. But he’s still involved in writing every episode, even if he’s not directing them all. If you’re noticing a slight change in the show’s feel this season, it might be due to the difference in directors.

Yellowstone will have 10 episodes in this season. So tonight brings us exactly halfway through the season. It seems like it’s going by way too fast and we shouldn’t be halfway through the season already. The good news is that we know we won’t be losing Kevin Costner. Since his second cancer scare ended up being a ruptured ulcer, we no longer have the specter of losing the character to a tragic disease hanging over our heads. And now Costner’s character, John Dutton, is trying to figure out just what to do with his newfound life too.

