AGT 2019 Live Spoilers: Who Made It Through Night 4 of Judge Cuts?

Judge cuts continue on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The episode will see successful acts from the audition phase return with the hopes of impressing the judges and the audience, and making it through to the season 14 live rounds.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a golden buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote.”

Here’s what happened on the fourth night of judge cuts:

8:05 – The first act of the night is Dominguez Poodles. They are a family act who showcase their dogs as they perform different acrobatic tricks. Some of the tricks include jumping through hoops, leaping over hurdles and jumping rope. Howie Mandel was generally leery in his comments, but he felt that they didn’t bring anything new to the table and voiced concern about whether or not they will be able to “step up” their game moving forward. Julianne Hough is slightly more positive, saying that she found the busy act to be a “beautiful hurricane.”

8:15 – DM Nation is up next. Simon Cowell urges to bring “more personality” to the stage, and the dance group respond by donning white and black tuxedo costumes during their act. Jay Leno voiced his enthusiasm after they finished, saying that they exemplified a “kick your butt” attitude,” and Hough agreed, but Cowell was lukewarm. He felt that they failed to heed his advice, and that they continue to come off “cold” despite their dancing talent.

Leno discussed his guest host stint with GoldDerby, and how his stint on The Tonight Show helped sharpen his judging skills. “I think I was a fair judge,” he explained. “I know how hard people work and I never wanted to be cruel or mean. I think I found the good points in everybody — it’s just some were better than others.” Here’s a brief rundown of all the performers who are set to take the stage during tonight’s episode.

Emanne Beasha – Beasha is a 10-year old who previously won Arab’s Got Talent in 2017.

Bencio Bryant – Bryant stunned audiences with his performance last time, which drew comparisons to One Direction star Harry Styles.

Jonathan Burns – Burns is a double-jointed contortionist who mixes in comedy with his elastic performances.

Eric Chien – Chien is a close-up magician who wowed the audience last time with his card tricks.

Nicholas Connors – This charismatic kid charmed the judges with his singing voice.

Callie Day – Day is a singer who commanded the audience’s attention last time with her gospel performance.

DM Nation – DM Nation is a dance group who previously competed on the show in 2015.

Dominguez Poodles – A colorful dog act who pleases Simon Cowell, according to teasers.

Jackie Fabulous – A vibrant stand up comedian who hopes to double the judges over in laughter.

Kara with a K – Another eccentric comedian who plans to feed the judges with food from her bra.

Marina Mazepa – Mazepa is a human pretzel who can contort in incredible ways.

Victor Moiseev – This circus veteran defies gravity with his juggling skills.

Jordan Ravi – Ravi is a singer and guitar player who hopes to become a star.

SOS – SOS is a magician who previously pulled cards out of thin air and wowed the judges.

Charlotte Summers – This little girl knocked the crowd off their feet with a cover of “I Put A Spell On You.”