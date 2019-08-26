Allison Sano on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Allison is a contestant on the season three finale of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, according to E!.

Khloe Kardashian says that when she was growing up, people called her the “fat funny sister.” That all changed when she started working out and eating right, Khloe says. Now she helps others “get revenge” on whatever life has thrown at them, whether it’s the death of a parent, a breakup or divorce, an accident, and more.

According to E!, as a result of her turbulent past, Allison has been carrying around a lot of emotional baggage, which has deterred her from losing weight. Now, Allison has confronted her issues and is ready to tackle her unhealthy lifestyle head-on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison is a Returning Contestant on Revenge Body

Allison and her husband Chad made their Revenge Body debut during season two. Allison said her initial goal was to have the biggest weight loss transformation on the show, while Chad wanted to bulk up after a life of being “super skinny.”

Unfortunately, no matter how hard she tried, Allison could not lose the weight. Her trainer, Latreal Mitchell, said she had never seen a client hold on to weight the way Allison did. Mitchell said that Allison was not emotionally ready to lose the weight. She added that there was something holding Allison back, and, therefore, she forfeited and left the show.

Now, Allison is ready for a second chance. She wants to finish what she started. This time, Allison has recruited her mother, Kim, to join her on the show because they have always been “the chubby ones in the family.”

Allison Was Sexually Assaulted When She Was 18 Years Old

While Khloe and Latreal knew Allison had emotional baggage last season, they did not know the circumstances. Upon her return to the show, Allison sat across from Khloe Kardashian on the white couch for a conversation. What Allison failed to share last season finally came out. Allison confided in Khloe and told her that she was raped by her boyfriend at the age of 18.

“Every choice you make in life will always manifest itself physically,” Allison said. “So me choosing to hold on to my assault was becoming emotional eating, which became weight.”

Allison ultimately decided to take control of her past and share the story with her family. Allison said the conversation with her family was life-changing and Khloe said her courage is inspiring.

“I’m here because I know that this time I have the fight,” Allison said.

Allison and Latreal Finally Broke Through & Found Success on the Show

“This woman means the world to me,” Allison wrote about her trainer on Instagram. “She’s my chocolate mama, as we say, and you get to watch us GET IT DONE, THIS SUNDAY!!!! @latrealmitchell and my mama, finally get their time in, we kick some serious butt, and then…you’ll have to watch to see!”

According to Allison’s Instagram, everybody loves a comeback story. Allison clearly made the most of her time on Revenge Body the second time around. She was finally able to find success, which lasted long after her time on the show.

Allison has been sharing snippets of her new healthy lifestyle, including a gorgeous meal she made. Rather than indulging in emotional eating, Allison prepared dishes like garlic and onion turkey meatballs, lightly salted and baked veggies, and coconut oil Japanese sweet potatoes.

“Y’all when you eat clean, you get a routine going. It makes not binging or craving something 1000 times easier…”