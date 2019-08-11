David Dobrik: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Dobrik is a widely known YouTube personality, serving as the leader of the Vlog Squad, as well as an actor, according to IMDb.

Dobrik was the voice for the character Axel in “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and has starred in several TV series and video shorts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dobrik is worth an estimated $7 million.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. David Was Born in Slovakia

According to his Instagram page, David was born in Košice, Slovakia. In a Father’s Day post, David thanked his dad for helping his mom give birth to him “in the back of that horse carriage in the Alps of Slovakia.”

David’s parents reportedly brought him to the United States at the age of five. In a Mother’s Day post, David thanked his mom for sneaking him into America.

David went on to create a digital empire, all by creating funny videos with his friends. Dobrik currently boasts 13 million subscribers on YouTube, 8.6 million followers on Instagram, and 3.6 million followers on Twitter.

2. David is a Successful Vlogger

Dobrik has become one of the most successful vloggers on YouTube. According to his page, Dobrik joined the video-sharing website on December 19, 2014. The 23-year-old star has since captured the hearts of 13,426,401 subscribers, and that number grows every day.

Dobrik’s page says that he posts new videos every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each video is quickly watched by millions of fans. He currently has a combined 5,360,990,741 views.

In the hundreds of videos posted to his page, as well as the photos on his Instagram, Dobrik can be seen with many famous faces. He appears alongside friends like Scotty Sire, Jason Nash, Liza Koshy, Gabbie Hanna, and Josh Peck. Dobrik can also be seen next to stars like Bart Johnson, John Stamos, Courtney Cox, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mirana Cosgrove, Kylie Jenner, and more.

3. David Dated Fellow YouTuber Liza Koshy

According to his Instagram page, David had been friends with fellow YouTuber Liza Koshy for four months before working up the courage to ask her out in 2015.

“Happy 6 monthversary to my best friend of 10 months.. And an apology for it taking me a whole 4 months to grow a pair and ask you out,” Dobrik wrote in May 2016. “no but really thank you for dating your biggest fan and giving me something I could brag about everyday. love you dude.”

The two appeared frequently on each other’s social media before their break up in 2018. They gave the news to fans via a YouTube video.

In the video, David and Liza addressed their break up. The two were very comfortable talking about it, as they waited some time to film the video. Liza appeared to be going through some personal stuff, which David acknowledged. The two said they broke things off but still remain friends.

4. David Married Jason Nash’s Mom For a Prank

In a vlog on David’s YouTube channel, David made a comment about Jason’s kids liking his ex-wife’s boyfriend more than him. Seemingly a little riled by the comment, Jason hit back saying that David will never have an ex-wife because no one will ever marry him.

In retaliation to the harsh comment, David flew to Boston, Massachusetts to marry Jason’s mom, simply to so he could become Jason’s stepdad. He continued on in the video saying he was going to marry Lorraine in Vegas and honeymoon with her in Hawaii.

“Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?” David asks.

“Are you out of your mind?” Lorraine responds.

“I want to be Jason’s stepdad,” David says.

“Oh, that would be hysterical,” Lorraine laughs.

Several hours later, the two were on a plane to Vegas, smiling and laughing the entire time. A short ceremony at the Little White Chapel Tunnel of Love, with David sporting a black suit and baseball cap, was sealed with a kiss. Shortly thereafter, the happy couple landed in Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Upon arriving home, David and Jason sat in the car with another familiar face, “Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck. When David presented the paperwork, Jason and Josh gave him a hearty round of applause for a job well done.

“Congratulations,” Jason said. “Welcome to the family.”

“Dude I’ve never met anyone like you,” said Josh.

David and Lorraine got married on May 15, 2019, and split less than one month later. According to ET, Dobrik filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, petitioning for the dissolution of the marriage. After addressing the news of their divorce, David went on to leave a heartfelt message for Lorraine.

“We have tried so hard to make things work,” Dobrik said. “Sometimes in life you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or what you try to be. Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante. You’ve taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time.”

5. David Recently Celebrated His Golden Birthday

Dobrik celebrated his golden birthday on July 23, 2019. The Y23-year-old YouTuber shared a message on his special day.

“It’s my Golden Birthday!!” Dobrik wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the love and wishes! I’m forever grateful to be surrounded by great people making great memories.”

Dobrik looked adorable as he smiled wide for the camera. He wore a shiny gold windbreaker in front of a textured gold backdrop for the shot.

“My friends are giving me a Golden shower later!!” Dobrik continued. “Not sure what that means but they truly mean the world to me.”