Feral Hogs: Best Memes & Reactions

Feral hogs are trending on Twitter after a William McNabb said he needed an assault weapon to “kill the 30-50 feral hogs” that run through his yard as his children play.

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jason Isbell said, “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.” His post has garnered over 38,000 likes, 6,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

William McNabb’s reply has been getting quite a lot of attention. Shortly after Isbell’s tweet started circulating, McNabb replied, “Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

McNabb’s response has prompted over 60,000 tweets including the term “feral hogs,” according to Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter is Going Crazy Over 30-50 Feral Hogs

Twitter is a weird place. You leave for a few hours and when you come back everyone is talking about feral hogs and whilst you have no idea what's going on its nice to see people come together over something maybe — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 5, 2019

“Twitter is a weird place,” TechnicallyRon wrote. “You leave for a few hours and when you come back everyone is talking about feral hogs and whilst you have no idea what’s going on its nice to see people come together over something maybe.”

The 47 in AK-47 stands for the number of feral hogs it kills per minute this is canon now. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 5, 2019

Matthew Gertz said the “47” in “AK-47” represents the number of feral hogs the weapon can kill in one minute.

*I take a long drag from my cigarette as I stare out of my foxhole, hollow eyed at the treeline. The distant sounds of oinking coming nearer and nearer as the sun sets. The cold steel of my AR-15 the only thing that stands between those hogs and my kids behind me. — Red Dave (@RedDave92) August 5, 2019

A man named Red Dave penned a detailed description of what he thinks the scene on McNabb’s rural property looks like. A riveting short story, as told in tweet thread format, captured the hearts of many.

“*I take a long drag from my cigarette as I stare out of my foxhole, hollow eyed at the treeline,” Red Dave began. “The distant sounds of oinking coming nearer and nearer as the sun sets. The cold steel of my AR-15 the only thing that stands between those hogs and my kids behind me.”

chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' real hard

shootin' some b-ball outside in the yard

when 30-50 hogs who were up to no good

started being feral in my neighborhood

it took 3-5 minutes & my dad got scared

he said "I need my big gun or I won't feel prepared" — Laura Neale (@lauracricket) August 5, 2019

Laura Neale got hilariously creative with her remix of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song:

“chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ real hard

shootin’ some b-ball outside in the yard

when 30-50 hogs who were up to no good

started being feral in my neighborhood

it took 3-5 minutes & my dad got scared

he said “I need my big gun or I won’t feel prepared”

30-50 feral hogs on the way to william mcnabb's yard pic.twitter.com/V1j4bqhJQJ — kai (@SnufkinGay69) August 5, 2019

A user named Kai posted a popular video and wrote “30-50 feral hogs on the way to william mcnabb’s yard.”

is the deranged urgency with which we’ve all embraced “30 to 50 feral hogs” the sign of a mental break or what pulled us back from the brink of one — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 5, 2019

Brandy Jenson posed a question: “is the deranged urgency with which we’ve all embraced “30 to 50 feral hogs” the sign of a mental break or what pulled us back from the brink of one?”

When 30-50 feral hogs roll up and see you and your kids in the yard. pic.twitter.com/twiC8HiSl1 — Kevin Quick 🛰 (@kquickphoto) August 5, 2019

Kevin Quick used a clip from “The Simpsons” to make his joke on Twitter.

“30-50 feral hogs” day is one of the great days in the history of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/RJTGrqXO8R — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 5, 2019

Mike Beauvais used a very popular meme to illustrate America’s relationship with “sensible gun control laws.”

Feral hogs overtaking your children after they’ve been in the yard for 3-5 minutes.

pic.twitter.com/NOU2mR80Ry — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) August 5, 2019

Sam Greisman used a recent viral video from a Chinese wave pool to describe the feral hog invasion.

When you can’t see 30-50 feral hogs but you know they out there pic.twitter.com/IPT2zoHrEr — Dan Combs (@DanCombz) August 5, 2019

“When you can’t see 30-50 feral hogs but you know they out there,” Dan Combs wrote.

When there’s exactly 29 feral hogs in your yard. https://t.co/bGvR040KA7 — Will Anderson 🆒 (@Will_M_Anderson) August 5, 2019

Will Anderson said there is nothing to worry about if 29 feral hogs are in your yard. Only when the number reaches 30-50 should one start to panic.

This is just to say

I have eaten

The 3 to 5 small children That were in your yard

And you were probably saving

For adulthood Forgive me

They were delicious

— a poem by 30 to 50 feral hogs — Jamie Roberts (@jroberts548) August 5, 2019

Jamie Robers penned a poem from the perspective of 30 to 50 feral hogs:

“This is just to say

I have eaten

The 3 to 5 small children

That were in your yard

And you were probably saving

For adulthood

Forgive me

They were delicious

— a poem by 30 to 50 feral hogs”

Feral hogs, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Feral hogs, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Feral hogs, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Feral hogs! Eat the kids, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Eat the kids, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Eat the kids, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Eat the kids! In my yard, doo doo doo doo d — Maddie (@mellowmadds) August 5, 2019

A user named Maddie decided to change the lyrics to “Baby Shark” for her joke.

I am:

⚪️ Gay

⚪️ Straight

🔘 30-50 Feral Hogs Looking for:

⚪️ Money

⚪️ Love

🔘 Small kids in a yard — dirk diggler (@TakeForGrantd) August 5, 2019

Dirk Diggler used a popular tweet format to say he is 30-50 feral hogs looking for small kids in a yard.

oh fuck the feral hogs pic.twitter.com/Z68G46Y9aV — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) August 5, 2019

Avishai Weinberger used a clip from the movie “World War Z” to describe the sight of the feral hogs.