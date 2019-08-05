Feral Hogs: Best Memes & Reactions

Feral hogs are trending on Twitter after a William McNabb said he needed an assault weapon to “kill the 30-50 feral hogs” that run through his yard as his children play.
On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jason Isbell said, “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.” His post has garnered over 38,000 likes, 6,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.
William McNabb’s reply has been getting quite a lot of attention. Shortly after Isbell’s tweet started circulating, McNabb replied, “Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”
McNabb’s response has prompted over 60,000 tweets including the term “feral hogs,” according to Twitter.
Here’s what you need to know:
Twitter is Going Crazy Over 30-50 Feral Hogs
“Twitter is a weird place,” TechnicallyRon wrote. “You leave for a few hours and when you come back everyone is talking about feral hogs and whilst you have no idea what’s going on its nice to see people come together over something maybe.”
Matthew Gertz said the “47” in “AK-47” represents the number of feral hogs the weapon can kill in one minute.
A man named Red Dave penned a detailed description of what he thinks the scene on McNabb’s rural property looks like. A riveting short story, as told in tweet thread format, captured the hearts of many.
“*I take a long drag from my cigarette as I stare out of my foxhole, hollow eyed at the treeline,” Red Dave began. “The distant sounds of oinking coming nearer and nearer as the sun sets. The cold steel of my AR-15 the only thing that stands between those hogs and my kids behind me.”
Laura Neale got hilariously creative with her remix of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song:
“chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ real hard
shootin’ some b-ball outside in the yard
when 30-50 hogs who were up to no good
started being feral in my neighborhood
it took 3-5 minutes & my dad got scared
he said “I need my big gun or I won’t feel prepared”
A user named Kai posted a popular video and wrote “30-50 feral hogs on the way to william mcnabb’s yard.”
Brandy Jenson posed a question: “is the deranged urgency with which we’ve all embraced “30 to 50 feral hogs” the sign of a mental break or what pulled us back from the brink of one?”
Kevin Quick used a clip from “The Simpsons” to make his joke on Twitter.
Mike Beauvais used a very popular meme to illustrate America’s relationship with “sensible gun control laws.”
Sam Greisman used a recent viral video from a Chinese wave pool to describe the feral hog invasion.
“When you can’t see 30-50 feral hogs but you know they out there,” Dan Combs wrote.
Will Anderson said there is nothing to worry about if 29 feral hogs are in your yard. Only when the number reaches 30-50 should one start to panic.
Jamie Robers penned a poem from the perspective of 30 to 50 feral hogs:
“This is just to say
I have eaten
The 3 to 5 small children
That were in your yard
And you were probably saving
For adulthood
Forgive me
They were delicious
— a poem by 30 to 50 feral hogs”
A user named Maddie decided to change the lyrics to “Baby Shark” for her joke.
Dirk Diggler used a popular tweet format to say he is 30-50 feral hogs looking for small kids in a yard.
Avishai Weinberger used a clip from the movie “World War Z” to describe the sight of the feral hogs.