Who Gets the First Date Card on Bachelor In Paradise 2019?

The claws are coming out on Bachelor In Paradise. This season is going to be extra messy, bringing with it a lot of pre-season baggage.

What do we mean by that? Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Well, let’s say it all has to do with Blake, who will find himself at the center of the drama this summer. Blake will receive the first date card on Bachelor In Paradise this season, and the person he asks sets everyone off.

The first people to show up in paradise are Blake, Hannah G, and Caelynn. Both Caelynn and Hannah G. think they’re going to be asked on the date, but Blake throws everyone for a curveball when he asks Tayshia out.

In week one though, after he goes on a date with Tayshia, his ex-girlfriend Kristina Schulman shows up in paradise, and she asks Blake on a date.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Blake is in deep water by episode 2, which will air on Tuesday night. Kristina will be pretty pissed at him, while Caelynn will have some “choice words” for him, teases the International Business Times.

What else will go down on episode 1?

Well, the epic romance between Dylan and Hannah G. is off to a great start. The two hit it off, and Dylan ends up giving his rose to Hannah G, even though she was interested in pursuing a romance with Blake (that was squashed quickly.) According to Reality Steve, Dylan apparently gives every single rose to Hannah G this season (and vice versa) and the season culminates with an engagement between the two.

Who else gets engaged this season?

Bachelor Nation’s first same-sex couple! That’s right– Demi comes out as bisexual pretty early on this season, and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, then comes on the show (after producers asked permission from Demi.)

And the last couple to get engaged is Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton. Previews for this season may show Katie in tears, but it seems it all works out for her when she meets long-time alumn (who vowed he was done with reality television a few years ago), Chris Bukowski. Bukowski joined Bachelor Nation in 2012 and retired from the show for a while– he’s been part of six different Bachelor shows, including Bachelor Pad, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise. It seems after all that searching, he may have just found the one.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s premiere episode of Bachelor In Paradise to find out how Blake’s first date with Tayshia unravels.