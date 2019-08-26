Is ‘Girls Cruise’ on TV Tonight? What Time Is the New Episode?

Girls Cruise is a reality series that follows music artists Lil’ Kim, Mýa, Chilli, Pretty Vee and Tiffany Panhilason as they take a cruise through the high seas of the Caribbean. The series usually premieres episodes on Mondays, but given that the 2019 Video Music Awards (VMAs) air tonight, there will not be a new episode.

The next episode of Girls Cruise will premiere on Monday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PST, depending on your time zone. Lil’ Kim has been open about her past and her relationship with fallen rapper the Notorious B.I.G. during the first half of the season. “I don’t really have a lot of people I can trust,” she said during a recent episode, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life.”

‘Girls Cruise’ Is Not on TV Tonight & Will Premiere a New Episode Next Week

“Biggie told me when to wake up, go to sleep, when I eat, what I drink, who I could talk to, who I couldn’t talk to. He was my life,” Kim added. “And when he passed, I was like, ‘What the f**k do I do now? Because I have no direction at all.’ I had to go away. I had to go to prison for a year.” Lil’ Kim is honest about serving time. She says that she “grew” and “matured” because of it. She tells the ladies, “I said, ‘God, I am so sorry. I did not know I wasn’t listening like this.’”

In 2018, Lil’ Kim filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy due to the $4 million she owed to creditors. According to the Blast, the rapper he rapper had assets totaling $2,573,300 and liabilities in the amount of $4,084,841.60. She owed $1,845,451 in back taxes at the time of her filing. Kim said that the reason she filed for bankruptcy because she wanted to save her New Jersey mansion from foreclosure. In July, however, she withdrew the filing, saying that she had been able to get her finances into good shape, and that she no longer needed the court’s protection. The judge agreed with her statement, and closed the case.

Lil’ Kim Recently Opened Up About Her Past & Her Relationship with Biggie Smalls

Lil’ Kim is not the only cast member working through issues. Chilli has recently been hit with a lien by the Georgia Department of Revenue. The Department filed a claim against the TLC singer, accusing her of owing $12,119.95 for the year 2014. The documents shows the principal owed was only $7,877 but that Chilli’s debt grew with interest and other costs. If the debt isn’t paid in full, the Department will begin the process of seizing her assets and property to collect on their money.