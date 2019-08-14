The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Finale Recap & Review [LIVE UPDATES]

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 13, titled “Mayday,” airs tonight at 12:00 a.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. CT. The official Hulu description for the episode reads: “June must think about how far she’s willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford think about a new way forward.” Read on for a live recap of the season 3 finale of the show. (WARNING! MAJOR Handmaid’s Tale SPOILERS ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight's episode will finally see Operation Mayday put into motion, something fans have been waiting for since the first season. The promo below show's June taking control of the operation, even telling Commander Lawrence that he is "no longer in charge, I am," while she rallies up the Marthas who are helping her smuggle children out of Gilead. Her determination to see the mission through to the end is clear, despite whatever dangers she might face in the process. The promo also sees some armed guards chasing June through the woods, so it looks like she definitely does find herself in trouble at one point during tonight's finale.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode’s premiere. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

The episode airs at 12 p.m. ET on Hulu.

Keep in mind that this article will be written in real time, so please excuse the casual tone and any minor mistakes that might be made initially. I will go back through and edit the article as soon as the episode ends. Enjoy the episode and thanks for reading!

