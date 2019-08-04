How Long Is the ‘Euphoria’ Episode 8 Finale Tonight?

HBO’s hit series Euphoria is finishing out Season 1 tonight. The Season 1 finale, Episode 8, is airing this evening. After this, we’ll have to wait probably a year before we get to watch Season 2. How long will tonight’s episode be? Read on for details and the schedule for the last part of the season.

Tonight’s episode of Euphoria is 1 hour and 6 minutes long (aka 66-minute runtime.) That’s a longer runtime than most of the episodes this season, which typically clocked in at exactly an hour in length.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 10 p.m. Eastern and end at 11:06 p.m. Eastern (aka 9 p.m Central to 9:06 p.m. Central.) Technically, the runtime for tonight is 66 minutes long.

The title of tonight’s episode is “And Salt the Earth Behind You.” The description reads: “In the season one finale, it’s the winter formal at East Highland.”

Here’s a look at the schedule from this past season. You might also be interested in knowing that each episode’s title was based on a song from Episode 2 through Episode 6.

Episode 1 is called “Pilot” and aired on June 16, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Augustine Frizzell.

Episode 2 is called “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” and aired on June 23, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Here’s the song the title’s based on:

Episode 3 is called “Made You Look” and aired on June 30, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 4 is called “Shook One Pt. 11” and aired on July 7, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 5 is called “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” and airs tonight, July 14, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Jennifer Morrison.

The synopsis for Episode 5 reads: “In the aftermath of the carnival, Maddy and Nate are forced to deal with a police investigation. Jules begins to feel pressured by her role in Rue’s sobriety. Kat ignores a confused Ethan and embraces her new lifestyle. Cassie tries to distance herself from Daniel.”

Episode 6 is called “The Next Episode” and airs July 21, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Pippa Bianco.

Episode 7 is called “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed” and airs July 28, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson. This was not based on a song. Instead, it appears the episode title was about Rue’s struggle with depression.

Episode 8, the finale, is called “And Salt the Earth Behind You.” It airs August 4, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Once again, Episode 8 appears to not be based on a song title. The promo video for Episode 8 did not feature Rue as a narrator either, and fans aren’t sure what they should interpret from that (or if it means anything at all.)

A lot of fans just aren’t ready for Euphoria to end.

so tomorrow is euphoria's finale and I just don't know what to expect, besides the fact that I want Nate to have a near death experience and jAIL #EUPHORIA — blue (@astrxworldxx) August 4, 2019

Trying to keep busy while waiting for the season finale of #EUPHORIA to air tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/n3ZVP1rHWS — Kristin DeMarr (@kdemarr) August 3, 2019

Are you ready to say goodbye to such a crazy season?

