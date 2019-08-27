John Hinckley Jr. Now: Where Is He Today?

John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinated President Ronald Reagan, but was found not guilty be reason of insanity.

He was 25 years old March 30, 1981 when he shot Reagan, wounding him. He also shot three other people. He is now 63 years old. He was released from a psychiatric hospital two years ago.

Hinckley remains under court-ordered supervision. He undergoes assessments which are reviewed by a federal judge who may issue rulings to give him additional freedoms or revoke them. So far, the assessments have granted him additional freedoms.

He is still undergoing psychiatric evaluations as a part of the supervision. Hinckley said in a 2018 evaluation that he has never been happier. Hinckley is single, and some members of his mental health team have suggested he try online dating. At least one other said online dating would be too risky to Hinckley.

Hinckley cares for his elderly mother, who he lives with in Virginia. He sells books online and at online bookstores and plays guitar.

1. Hinckley Was Released From A Psychiatric Hospital in 2016

Hinckley was in a mental health facility under medical supervision for 35 years. He was committed to St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. following his trial, which found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

He is now living with his elderly mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, a colonial-era coastal town.

His release from the psychiatric facility does not mean he is free from the criminal justice system. He is under court-ordered supervision which involves assessments and ongoing mental health evaluations. The assessments are reviewed by a federal judge, who can reduce or strengthen his restrictions.

2. Hinckley is Living With His Elderly Mother

Hinckley began living with his elderly mother in Williamsburg, Virginia following his release from the mental health facility in 2018. His mother is in her 90s. Hinckley helps to care for her.

He lives in a modest house on a golf course and drives for his mother and brother, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He suffers from arthritis and hypertension and walks with a limp. He doesn’t like to exercise, and gained 40 pounds since his release.

3. Hinckley Said He Was ‘Happy As a Clam’ in 2018 Psychiatric Evaluation

Hinckley is still undergoing psychiatric evaluations. In one evaluation last year, he told mental health officials he was “happy as a clam.”

“This is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,’ Hinckley said during an evaluation last year. “I’m happy as a clam, to be honest.”

His evaluations have proven positive. The federal judge overseeing his case, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman, granted him more freedoms since his release. The judge allowed him to drive greater distances unaccompanied outside his home in Williamsburg, Virginia.

4. Ronald Reagan’s Son Fears Hinckley Will Hurt Someone Again

Ronald Reagan’s son, Ron Reagan, expressed that he has concerns about Hinckley’s release from the psychiatric hospital.

“My worry is that his narcissistic personality disorder will be affronted by somebody,” he said in an interview. “He will not get the respect or attention that he feels that he’s owed, and he will act out again in some violent way.”

5. Hinckley Sells Books Online

Hinckley runs a small antique store, working by selling books anonymously online and at antique malls. He also spends his time playing guitar and caring for his elderly mother.

Hinckley has struggled to form lasting relationships or friendships. Some members of his mental health team suggested he try online dating, while at least one of them said it was “far too risky, possibly endangering Mr Hinckley’s personal safety.”

Last year, one of Hinckley’s potential romantic interests called police, scared of the man who was pursuing her, the Los Angeles Times reported.