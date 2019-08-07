Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Party: All the Details We Know so Far

Kylie Jenner turns 22 years old on August 10, and the billionaire makeup mogul and her closest friends and family are sparing no expense to make sure that the birthday is a grand celebration.

Days before Jenner’s actually birthday, the birthday messages and surprises began flooding in for the mega-star, and she shared the sweet gestures on Instagram with her over 142 million followers. Fans of the entrepreneur and youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister will only get more information about the days-long extravaganza as her birthday nears, but Jenner and those closest to her have already clued us in on what the celebrations will entail.

Here’s what we know about Kylie’s 22nd birthday plans and details so far:

She Is Releasing a Limited Edition Makeup Collection in Honor of Her Birthday

Since the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics line, Jenner has released special collections and products in honor of important moments and people in her life. Once again, she has created a special collection in celebration of her 22nd birthday, and its money theme commemorates Jenner’s major accomplishment during her 21st year: becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

The collection includes an eyeshadow palette called “You’re So Money,” a new body glow powder embossed with a dollar sign, three matte lipsticks named “Mama Boss,” “Hustle Honey,” and “Money Mindset,” a face primer, a velvet lip kit, liquid “kyliner,” and more. For a complete list of the new products and their prices, click here.

The full collection is available for purchase on Kylie’s birthday, August 10. Fans of Jenner and her makeup will need to be ready to shop quickly because Jenner says she is not re-releasing the limited edition products once they sell out.

Her Boyfriend Travis Scott Covered the Floor of Her House in Roses as an Early Birthday Surprise

On Monday, Kylie shared a video on Instagram of the ground floor of her mansion, covered in red rose petals and decorated with matching bouquets. She revealed that the elaborate gesture was a gift from Travis Scott, her longterm boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. Stormi is featured in the video, too, playing in the rose petals on the floor.

She Is Flying Her Friends & Family to Italy for a Million-Dollar Yacht Party

Last month, Kylie flew her closest friends on a private jet to a tropical vacation location to celebrate and promote the launch of her Kylie Skin beauty line, and now TMZ is reporting that she is ready to fly her nearest and dearest to a lavish vacation yet again.

According to TMZ, Kylie and her friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Travis Scott, Stassi Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Jenner’s assistant Victoria, will be flying on a private jet to Italy on Wednesday morning. There, a yacht that rents for $1.2 million a week will be waiting so that they can celebrate on the coast. Though Jenner’s sisters will not be on-board the private jet, they are expected to be present for at least part of the festivities.