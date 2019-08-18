Who Is Marissa-Jaret Winokur On ‘Celebrity Family Feud?’

Tonight, on Celebrity Family Feud, fans will see the familiar face of Marissa Jaret Winokur, as she competes against Milo and Camryn Manheim. But what is it that you remember Winokur from? What’s she best known for?

Winokur rose to fame for her Tony Award-winning performance as Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway musical Hairspray.

She’s also played significant roles on highly-acclaimed series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, Just Shoot Me!, Felicity, and Dharma & Greg. Last year, she competed on Celebrity Big Brother, where she was crowned the winner.

In a March 2018 interview with Winokur on her Big Brother win, the 46-year-old was asked what the hardest part about being in the BB house was. She responded, “Obviously being away from my child was the hardest. Not having any sun was also right up with one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. Twenty-eight days of no sun–you don’t realize how important it is. Also, just the whole stomachache of people whispering, just that paranoia setting in.”

Asked, since she’s a Broadway girl at heart, if it was tough going without music for so long, she joked, “Oh my god, my friends were telling me—because everybody would watch the live feeds—that they would get so mad because I didn’t know when I sang, there’d be a voice that’d say, ‘Please stop singing.’ I didn’t realize that every time I sang in the live feeds, they would cut to puppies or something and they would have to shut down the live feed. My friends said people were getting so mad. There was definitely a moment where Ross and I came up with my one-woman show, singing a song every two minutes.”

Since 2006, Winokur has been married to writer, producer, and filmmaker Judah Miller. Miller has produced and written for Clone High, The Tracy Morgan Show, Stacked, King of the Hill, and American Dad! among others.

Winokur was born in New York City. For her work as Tracy Turnblad, she took home not only the Tony, but the Drama Desk Award, the Theater World Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. In 1994, she also appeared on Broadway as the role of Jan in Grease. In 2017, Winokur made her directorial debut with the show Bridesmaids: The Musical at Rockwell Table and Stage, a well-known Los Angeles dinner theater.

In an interview with Hamptons to Hollywood, Winokur was asked if she preferred stage or screen. She said, ”

I genuinely love both for such different reasons. I’m out of breath just from helping someone else perform well on stage tonight; it’s like my soul, my passion, my dream. I love working on screen, too, especially because there are more opportunities and roles for me. But I love acting in general. And look, you don’t do stage for the money. I’m at Rockwell because I HAVE to do it.

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

